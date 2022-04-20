What's new

Bangladesh condemns Sweden Quran burning

Bangladesh condemns Sweden Quran burning​

Bangladesh Sangbad Shangstha . Dhaka | Published: 16:26, Apr 20,2022

Bangladesh strongly condemned the act of burning of the Quran by a far-right extremist group in several cities of Sweden, a foreign ministry press release said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh also expressed concern over the subsequent unrest and violent protests leading to casualties among civilians and law enforcement personnel, it said.

The release added that Bangladesh believed that the freedom of religion must be upheld and respected.

Bangladesh also urged all concerned to exercise tolerance and refrain from unwarranted provocation for ensuring communal harmony and peaceful coexistence.

