Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa mosque compound​

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa mosque compoundStaff Correspondent | Published: 17:54, Apr 18,2022 | Updated: 23:42, Apr 18,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/16...mns-israeli-attack-on-al-aqsa-mosque-compound
Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 15, 2022. – AFP photo.
Bangladesh on Monday strongly condemns ‘the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Jerusalem by occupying Israeli forces in the early morning of 15 April 2022’.
‘Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces which has invoked sympathy of millions of oppressed people around the world,’ said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It believes that the freedom of religion is a fundamental human right which must be upheld and the right of practicing religious rituals particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured, according to release.
Bangladesh urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such kind of attacks, cease detaining and hindering the medical treatment to the wounded civilians and to end the heinous actions in the occupied territories.
It firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution.
Bangladesh also reiterates its position that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only with the engagement of both sides in cordial dialogue and calls upon all parties to work towards this end.