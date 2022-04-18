What's new

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa mosque compound

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,987
-5
12,205

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa mosque compound​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 17:54, Apr 18,2022 | Updated: 23:42, Apr 18,2022

https://www.newagebd.net/article/16...mns-israeli-attack-on-al-aqsa-mosque-compound

168408_150.jpg

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on April 15, 2022. – AFP photo.

Bangladesh on Monday strongly condemns ‘the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Jerusalem by occupying Israeli forces in the early morning of 15 April 2022’.

‘Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces which has invoked sympathy of millions of oppressed people around the world,’ said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It believes that the freedom of religion is a fundamental human right which must be upheld and the right of practicing religious rituals particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured, according to release.

Bangladesh urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such kind of attacks, cease detaining and hindering the medical treatment to the wounded civilians and to end the heinous actions in the occupied territories.

It firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution.

Bangladesh also reiterates its position that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only with the engagement of both sides in cordial dialogue and calls upon all parties to work towards this end.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh condemns attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque
Replies
12
Views
824
bluesky
B
raptor22
Israeli forces raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, over 150 Palestinians injured
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
2K
Adir-M
Adir-M
dexter
The Jews dressing as Muslims to get around the prayer ban
Replies
0
Views
224
dexter
dexter
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestine issue.
Replies
3
Views
354
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
BHAN85
  • Poll
Do you think the incidents at Al-Aqsa Mosque will scale to a Third Intifada?
2
Replies
15
Views
303
Adir-M
Adir-M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom