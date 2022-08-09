What's new

Bangladesh condemns attacks on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque

Published on 11:10 AM, August 09, 2022

Bangladesh condemns attacks on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque​


observerbd.com_1659977532.jpg

Photo: AFP
Star Digital Report

Bangladesh has condemned the recent attacks on civilians by the Israeli forces in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday (August 8, 2022), Bangladesh urged the international community to take sustained measures to end such heinous attacks.

"Bangladesh expresses its deep concern and condemns the violent attack against civilians including women and children in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces which has invoked concern around the world," reads the release.

"Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution," the release added.

Bangladesh condemns attacks on civilians in Gaza, Al Aqsa Mosque

Bangladesh has condemned the recent attacks on civilians by the Israeli forces in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque.
D

