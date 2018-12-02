Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,065
- -5
Bangladesh condemns attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque
UNB
Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 7, 2021 Reuters
Bangladesh urge the international community to take sustainable measures to end such attacks of ‘terrorist nature’
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the attacks of terrorist nature and violence unleashed on innocent devotees and civilians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
Bangladesh also condemned the evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and transfer of civilian population into occupied territories by the Israeli forces which exposes a severe violation of humanitarian norms, human rights, and international laws and accords and provoke the feelings of repressed people all over the world.
Also Read - How a Jerusalem neighbourhood reignited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Bangladesh urged the international community to take sustainable measures to end such attacks of terrorist nature, stop confiscation of private properties in occupied territories through the policy of apartheid, and the measures of terror which may be tantamount to war crimes in the occupied territories.
Bangladesh reaffirmed its position in favour of establishing a Palestine state on the basis of a two-state solution with the pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.
Also Read - Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim Laylat al-Qadr
Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland in a viable Palestine state and territorial integrity as established through various UN resolutions, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Bangladesh reiterated its steadfast position to a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue by engagement of both sides in dialogue to reach an agreement so that peace is attained for the people living in the area.
https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...bangladesh-condemns-attacks-on-al-aqsa-mosque
