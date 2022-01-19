Bangladesh condemns attack on civilian sites in Abu Dhabi

DHAKA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Tuesday strongly condemned Houthi militias' drone attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which killed at least three people and caused damage to civil property."This latest attack is an escalation of aggression on the part of the Houthi militias adding to further tension in the region," said Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.Bangladesh remains steadfastly committed towards all efforts for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, it said.Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for its military operation that struck areas deep inside the UAE. ■