What's new

Bangladesh condemns attack on civilian sites in Abu Dhabi

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,635
-5
11,530
Bangladesh condemns attack on civilian sites in Abu Dhabi
Source: Xinhua| 2022-01-18 23:41:31|Editor: huaxia

DHAKA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Tuesday strongly condemned Houthi militias' drone attack on the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which killed at least three people and caused damage to civil property.

"This latest attack is an escalation of aggression on the part of the Houthi militias adding to further tension in the region," said Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Bangladesh remains steadfastly committed towards all efforts for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, it said.
Earlier on Monday, Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for its military operation that struck areas deep inside the UAE. ■

Bangladesh condemns attack on civilian sites in Abu Dhabi-Xinhua (xinhuanet.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
1K
SIPRA
SIPRA
Hassan Al-Somal
BREAKING: Yemen's Houthi Resistance announce attack on UAE after authorities reported two fires in Abu Dhabi
Replies
10
Views
424
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
HAIDER
Israel offers UAE security, intelligence support after deadly Houthi attack
Replies
9
Views
334
Riz
Riz
The SC
THAAD in first operational use destroys mid-range BM in Houthi Attack..
Replies
5
Views
339
Gripen9
G
HAIDER
Gulf Arabs slam Palestinian terror groups for ‘supporting’ Houthi attacks
Replies
1
Views
155
Cryptic_Mafia
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom