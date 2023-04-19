Bangladesh Commuters leaving Dhaka face few hurdles

BRTA has appointed executive magistrates at 46 important points for a smooth Eid journey ​

April 19, 2023

With the much-desired Eid-ul-Fitr holidays beginning on Wednesday, many people have already left the capital to observe the festivities with their near and dear ones in their village homes.Hence, the pressure of commuters on the city roads and in most of the departure stations of Dhaka remained crowd-free.Bus counters in Gabtoli and Mohakhali saw a relatively low number of passengers on Wednesday, compared to previous years. But the situation at Sayedabad bus terminal was different.People thronged the bus stand as they opted for taking the Padma Bridge route to the southern districts.Bus operators in Gabtoli said the number of passengers will increase in the next two days. Besides, people were not in a hurry to return home due to the long Eid holiday this year.Between 8am and 11am, ticket sellers were seen sitting idle due to advance ticket sales at Gabtoli. Counters that did not sell advance tickets were also not getting passengers.Sohag Paribahan Manager Md Solaiman Hossain said: “Most of the advance ticket passengers are for April 20 and 21. Although the Eid holiday had been extended by one day, the tickets had already been bought. So, there are fewer passengers today (Wednesday).”Roni, a ticket seller at the Golden Line bus counter, said: “There was no rush for passengers to return home during the long Eid holiday. Many seem unable to wake up after Shab-e-Qadr night. Apart from that, this Eid holiday has not bothered the long-route passengers.”Md Mithu, who is at the counter of Subarna Paribahan, said: “It is hot during the day, so maybe the passengers are not going out. However, it is expected that the number of passengers will increase in the evening. Besides, ready-made garment workers did not have a holiday.”Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has appointed executive magistrates at 46 important points, including 20 points in Dhaka, for a smooth Eid journey.BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Majumdar gave the information after visiting Gabtoli bus terminal on Wednesday.He said: “The magistrates are appointed in two shifts in more congested points. Our monitoring team is also working. Our executive magistrates will be on the streets for seven days before and after Eid, so that there is no problem of any kind.“A control room has been opened at the BRTA head office. We are monitoring the places where there is usually traffic congestion through 130 cameras from the control room. If there is a traffic jam, immediate action is taken.”Regarding unfit vehicles on the road during the Eid journey, the BRTA chairman said: “There is a tendency to have some unfit vehicles on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway during the Eid journey. That's why we had a meeting with the owners. A meeting was also held with the police chief, so that no unfit vehicle can get on the road.”Dhaka city residents, who mostly travel by train to go to their homes, enjoyed a crowd-free platform on Wednesday. It used to be a common sight on railway platforms to see crowded trains and long queues at stations during Eid holidays. However, this time, due to the online ticketing system, there were no mismanagement issues at the railway stations.A visit by the Dhaka Tribune correspondent to Kamalapur Railway Station revealed a relaxed and crowd-free platform, with people moving around freely.The online ticketing system reduced the crowd size and there were no long queues of passengers waiting to board trains like before.Besides, the railway authorities have set up a three-tiered checking system to prevent the entry of passengers without tickets.Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Md Masud Sarwar stated that several measures had been taken to ensure safe travel for passengers, especially during Eid.A three-tier checking system was implemented and passengers were not allowed to enter the platform without tickets. As a result, ticket holders were able to board the train without any hassle.As the government announced that motorcycles will be allowed to ply on the Padma Bridge from 6am today, both ends of the bridge, including the toll plaza, have been fully prepared for two-wheelers. There will be dedicated booths for motorcycles, Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said on Wednesday after visiting the north toll plaza area of the Padma Bridge.He urged bikers to follow instructions and rules while crossing the bridge. “This will prevent any unwanted accidents and everyone can safely go to their homes to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr,” he added.File Photo of Motorcycle crossing Padma Bridge Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka TribuneMonjur Hossain further said a dedicated toll booth has been set up for motorcycles, where four motorcycles can pass every minute.Indicating that motorcycles may run on Padma Bridge in the future, Monjur Hossain said: "If motorcyclists follow the instructions properly, the government may reconsider allowing the two-wheelers on the Padma Bridge apart from Eid travel.“We are fully prepared for the Eid trips. If passengers follow the rules while crossing bridges, including the Padma Bridge, travel will be comfortable for everyone.”