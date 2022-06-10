Bangladesh: Commodity-wise Import Payments (Jul-Apr)

Thanks to our low private car ownership, our petroleum import bill is just $6 biliion out of $74 billion total import for first 10 months of this fiscal year. For India, this figure is $119 billion and for Pakistan $17 billion. India spends $119 billion despite the fact that, one-quarter of their petroleum need comes from domestic sources and they mostly buy crude oil and refine domestically unlike Bangladesh which mostly import refined petroleum which costs more. If India had to import most of its petroleum refined then it's petrolium inport bills would have crossed $200 billion out of 495 billion merchandise import bills.



Now many Indians and Pakistanis mock Bangladesh for low car ownership and doubt it's economic growth for this reason, but the advantage of our low car ownership is that, we are spending just 8% of our total import bill on petroleum while they are spending 25% of their total import bill on petroleum. This is helping us to maintain balance of payment.



We are burning this 6 billion Dollar worth of imported petroleum on high return economic activities like running Bus, Truck, Tractors etc. while they are burning their imported petroleum on private car and motorbike mostly.



Bangladeshi consumers need to pay up to 500 percent import duty on car, means that, private car is out of reach for middle class people. Even motorbikes are 2-3 times pricy in BD than India. But we are reaping benefit for our individual car deprivation on a much more meaningful areas of economy. If we were to buy car and burn imported petroleum like Indians, our Economy would have gone to gutter long times ago.