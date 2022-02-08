What's new

Bangladesh Coast Guard to procure Hovercrafts

1644341695817.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490654300733054980
 
Yes, good stuff, as we are a riverine and sea faring nation, the coast guard should be given ample resources, training and equipment.

Should be mentioned that they are set to get two SAR helicopters soon too.
 
Bossman said:
Funny post. Only UK makes Hovercrafts that could fit BD’s requirements, so why request multiple proposals from the countries listed, some of which don’t even make hovercrafts. Another scam to cover up corruption in a done deal through third parties.

Bluesky second account?
 
Bossman said:
Another scam to cover up corruption in a done deal through third parties.

Dear Vishwaman ,

For general Queries contact

DIRECTORATE GENERAL DEFENCE PURCHASE (DGDP)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
NEW AIRPORT ROAD TEJGAON
DHAKA-1215.
+88-02-9113844
Admin Wing : +880258151015
info@dgdp.gov.bd
www.dgdp.gov.bd

for complaints, you can contact the Complaints and appeal office (refer to admin wing)
i have attached a complaint form template below

 
F-6 enthusiast said:
Dear Vishwaman ,

For general Queries contact

DIRECTORATE GENERAL DEFENCE PURCHASE (DGDP)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
NEW AIRPORT ROAD TEJGAON
DHAKA-1215.
+88-02-9113844
Admin Wing : +880258151015
info@dgdp.gov.bd
www.dgdp.gov.bd

for complaints, you can contact the Complaints and appeal office (refer to admin wing)
i have attached a complaint form template below


I am not criticizing BD but corruption in BD. You should be on my side.
 
Bossman said:
Funny post. Only UK makes Hovercrafts that could fit BD’s requirements, so why request multiple proposals from the countries listed, some of which don’t even make hovercrafts. Another scam to cover up corruption in a done deal through third parties.

Looks like Bangladesh Coast guard forgot to get a sign off from you !
 
F-6 enthusiast said:
Dear Vishwaman ,

For general Queries contact

DIRECTORATE GENERAL DEFENCE PURCHASE (DGDP)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE
NEW AIRPORT ROAD TEJGAON
DHAKA-1215.
+88-02-9113844
Admin Wing : +880258151015
info@dgdp.gov.bd
www.dgdp.gov.bd

for complaints, you can contact the Complaints and appeal office (refer to admin wing)
i have attached a complaint form template below




Please stop referring to him as an Indian, He is not.

Even Indians only talk crap about economics and consumption data... this one is from the other perma-butthurt breed.
 
Kharap Foa said:
Yes, good stuff, as we are a riverine and sea faring nation, the coast guard should be given ample resources, training and equipment.

Should be mentioned that they are set to get two SAR helicopters soon too.

But why do not you ask Hasina Bibi to manufacture hovercraft in BD? From childhood, we are taught to believe we are the smartest people on earth.

Why cannot we build even hovercrafts? Christians, Buddhists and Hebrews can do it. Why cannot we do it? Very shameful!!!
 
bluesky said:
But why do not you ask Hasina Bibi to manufacture hovercraft in BD? From childhood, we are taught to believe we are the smartest people on earth.

Why cannot we build even hovercrafts? Christians, Buddhists and Hebrews can do it. Why cannot we do it? Very shameful!!!


I will surely tell her to take that suggestion to task, however, We need your invaluable assistance, We want you as lead engineer for the project. Hopefully you will not reject our offer, we need your expertise.
 
Kharap Foa said:
I will surely tell her to take that suggestion to task, however, We need your invaluable assistance, We want you as lead engineer for the project. Hopefully you will not reject our offer, we need your expertise.

Like IGP Benazir in a TV interview, I also ask, "Why me"?

I am just an ordinary construction laborer. But being a citizen I have the right to ask or demand from the govt as well as from educated people like you.
 
bluesky said:
Like IGP Benazir in a TV interview, I also ask, "Why me"?

I am just an ordinary construction laborer. But being a citizen I have the right to ask or demand from the govt as well as from educated people like you.

No you dont, only people who contribute to bangladesh economy can ask that.
 

