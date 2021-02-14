Bangladesh Coast Guard to be made stronger: HM

THE Bangladesh Coast Guard will be equipped with sophisticated patrol vessels, hovercrafts and other modern vessels to make the force stronger, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday.
‘Bangladesh Coast Guard has been working relentlessly for providing security to coastal people and maritime trade for more than two decades. The government is determined to make this force stronger,’ he said.
Addressing the 26th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Coast Guard at its headquarters in the capital, the minister said, ‘Sophisticated offshore patrol vessels, hovercrafts and other high-tech vessels will be added to the Coast Guard fleet soon.’
Asaduzzaman hoped that the Coast Guard members would to continue its efforts for the welfare of the country and the nation by properly discharging the responsibilities bestowed upon them.
He said that the current government continued its efforts for the modernisation of the Coast Guard as per prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s directives.
The home minister said that the full expansion and development of the force would be ensured by constructing necessary infrastructures in different bases, stations and outposts of the Coast Guard.
Addressing the programme, BCG director general Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque said that the modernisation and capacity building of this force had been going on due to the patronage of the prime minister and appropriate and timely directives and initiative of the home ministry.
‘The members of Bangladesh Coast Guard will always remain active to implement the vision 2030 and 2041 announced by the government through their hard work upholding the spirit of patriotism,’ he said.
Senior secretary to the Public Security Division under the home ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin and invited military and civil gusts were present at the programme.
Coast Guard to have its own manpower
The government has plans to make the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) an independent force as they will have their own manpower.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal made the announcement yesterday while addressing the 26th founding anniversary of BCG at the force headquarters in the capital's Agargaon as chief guest.
The minister said, "Currently, there are around 4,000 members in the force. Once they have their own manpower, they will be able to serve in the force permanently."
He said all the necessary steps have been taken to modernise the Coast Guard.
According to sources, all the military officers of BCG now come from Bangladesh Navy on deputation. Only some civil staffers including drivers and clerks are recruited directly for BCG.
The minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina felt the need for Coast Guard in 1994 when she was in the opposition. She introduced a bill in the parliament, which was the beginning of the Coast Guard's journey."
He also spoke about various steps being taken to modernise the BCG, including a training centre at Patuakhali.
"Four weapons vessels have been attached to the Coast Guard. Four more will be added soon. If necessary, an air wing will be added to the force along with all kinds of logistical support," he said.
Regarding the prevention of drug smuggling, Asaduzzaman said they have not failed at all in this regard.
Border Guard Bangladesh is guarding the land border, but there are some places where it takes around two days for the BGB to move from one outpost to another, he said. "We are working to build roads along the border in those areas," said the minister, adding that choppers have been added to the force as well.
Marking the anniversary, the minister presented medals to around 40 members of Coast Guard.
Highlighting various achievements of the force, he said BCG has been working relentlessly for more than two decades to provide maritime security to the coastal people.
"The government is determined to make this force stronger. State of the art offshore patrol vessels, hovercraft and other high-tech vessels will be added to the force soon," he added.
Among others, Mostafa Kamal Uddin, senior secretary, Department of Public Security of Ministry of Home Affairs; Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque, director general, Coast Guard, and other military and civilian officials were present on the occasion.
