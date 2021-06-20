“Bangladesh Clothing Exports Rose 571.8% Year-Over-Year In April” – CCF Group Research

xuxu1457 said: Well done. China got its start in the textile industry. Click to expand...

Thank You. We are fortunate to have very good dedicated leadership in the BGMEA (clothing manufacturer and exporters body). These people will take us forward. I know some of the folks from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce but live overseas now and a bit out of touch.I was a part of the apparel export effort in my early career (family business) and will always remember how hard we worked (sometimes 24/7) to complete orders on time to put in shipment in the container. I lived in my office round the clock. It was a great feeling when we got the pre-shipment inspection passed and we sealed the container doors.I will always remember those days with my apparel factory family...