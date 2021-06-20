What's new

“Bangladesh Clothing Exports Rose 571.8% Year-Over-Year In April” – CCF Group Research

June 19, 2021

According to a CCF Group research, Bangladesh’s clothing exports rose 571.8% year over year in April to $ 2.517 billion. The breakout of an international illness in April 2020, which resulted in a lockdown and heavy export restrictions, accounted for the majority of this growth.

The value of garment exports fell by 0.88 percent in April 2019 compared to April 2018. Knitted and woven apparel export values climbed by 644.9 percent and 504.1 percent, respectively, year over year. Knitted apparel exports increased by 4.5 percent year over year, while woven apparel exports fell by 6.4 percent. Bangladesh’s garment exports value gradually rebounded month after month, according to monthly fluctuations.

However, compared to the same period last year, exports of home textiles fell by 4.5 percent month on month. The rise of home textiles was clear from yearly and monthly variations, the recovery of knitted apparel was faster than that of woven clothing, and the export value of woven clothing improved in April.
 
Well done. China got its start in the textile industry.
 
Thank You. We are fortunate to have very good dedicated leadership in the BGMEA (clothing manufacturer and exporters body). These people will take us forward. I know some of the folks from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce but live overseas now and a bit out of touch.

I was a part of the apparel export effort in my early career (family business) and will always remember how hard we worked (sometimes 24/7) to complete orders on time to put in shipment in the container. I lived in my office round the clock. It was a great feeling when we got the pre-shipment inspection passed and we sealed the container doors.

I will always remember those days with my apparel factory family...
 
