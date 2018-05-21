What's new

Bangladesh closes border with India for 14 days from Monday

Bangladesh closes border with India for 14 days from Monday

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
25 April, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2021, 06:10 pm


India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic

File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected

[IMG alt="File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected
"]https://tbsnews.net/sites/default/f....jpg?itok=FsEblt-Q&timestamp=1615441171[/IMG]
File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected

Bangladesh government has closed the border with India for 14 days, starting from Monday, as Covid-19 has taken a dangerous turn in the neighbouring country.

The decision was taken by the Foreign Ministry on Sunday. The Home Ministry will close the immigrations from Monday, a source in the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

All movement through the border will remain suspended in a bid to contain coronavirus spread from India, the source added.

However, in case of emergency, Bangladesh mission in Kolkata and Delhi will allow Bangladeshis to enter the country case to case basis, subject to having Covid-19 negative certificate.

Those who will come under special consideration have to go for 14 days home quarantine, according to the meeting decision.

India's second wave has hit with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and antiviral drugs. Many patients are being turned away because there was no space for them

Coronavirus infections soared again in the country in a "tsunami" of disease, setting a new world record for cases over past few days.

Country's new daily cases of the coronavirus disease (covid-19) crossed 300,000 for the fourth straight day as the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday morning that 349,691 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 16,960,172.

More than 2,000 people succumbed to the viral disease yet again, as the related death toll rose by a record 2,767 fatalities and currently stands at 192,311, the health ministry's dashboard showed on Sunday morning.

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh closes border with India for 14 days from Monday

India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
