Bangladesh closer to achieve self-sufficiency in onion production.

Now 90 percent of demand met by domestic production. Imported Indian onions are loosing ground to the locally cultivated onions. As local onions are better in taste and price became cheaper, everyone is interested to buy only local onions. This is due to significant increase in acreage of onion cultivation after 2 consecutive year's of onion crisis imposed by Indian arbitrary and sudden export halt at the peak of import demand. As farmers are getting good price for their onions, it is expected that, onion cultivation will increase farther and the country will be able to achieve a total self-sufficiency in onions.