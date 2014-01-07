Bangladesh Christian Association demands end to persecution against Pak Christians

A sessions court in Lahore on September 8, 2020 sentenced Asif Pervaiz, 37, a Pakistani Christian, to death for “misusing” his phone to send a derogatory text message, according to the memorandum. He was also fined $300.

