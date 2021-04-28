Bangladesh, China agree to increase military cooperation

DHAKA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe here and the two sides agreed to advance the bilateral military cooperation.During the meeting, Hamid said Bangladesh and China are time tested friends and reliable strategic cooperation partners, adding that his country attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly supports the core interests of China.The Bangladesh president called on both countries to strengthen coordination in international affairs and be committed to safeguarding regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.Hamid said he hopes the two militaries will continue to strengthen their practical cooperation in various fields, pushing for greater progress in their relations.He also expressed gratitude for China's strong support for his country in its development of economy and national defense.Wei said during the meeting that China and Bangladesh have been friendly neighbors since ancient time and have a long history of bilateral ties, adding that presently, both countries are at a crucial time in national rejuvenation and development, enjoying a synergy between their development strategies and a broad prospect for cooperation.Wei said that China is willing to work with Bangladesh to well implement the important consensus reached between their leaders to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership of cooperation.With their cooperation being extensive, the two militaries should further increase the high-level visits, deepen cooperation in equipment technology, broaden exchanges in specialized fields, and forge closer military relations, Wei said.To jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the two sides should make joint efforts against powers outside the region setting up military alliance in South Asia and practicing hegemonism, Wei said.Also on Tuesday, Wei held in-depth talks with Bangladesh's Chief of Army Staff Aziz Ahmed, discussing international and regional situation as well as relations between the two countries and two militaries.