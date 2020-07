China to support Bangladesh care of Rohingyas

PUBLISH- JULY 05, 2020, 11:30 PMChina says it will stand by Bangladesh to take care of Rohingyas who are in a difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.In order to further support the Bangladesh’s efforts to shelter the Rohingyas, China has been providing humanitarian aid (rice) to the Bangladeshi government, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said Sunday.Up to now, three batches of 1,318 tonnes of rice have been transported from China to Cox’s Bazar, it said adding that of which 700 tonnes have been distributed and 618 tons will be distributed soon.There are still two more batches of 1,236 tonnes of rice to be transported to Bangladesh in the near future, said the embassy.Bangladesh wants other countries to share the burden of providing better life and living for persecuted Rohingyas in their own countries or relocate and settle them in third countries.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently said almost three years have passed and although Myanmar agreed to take them back, not a single Rohingya went back home.Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and most of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017.