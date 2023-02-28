Black_cats
Bangladesh capable of improving security at airports: US reportUnited News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 11:02, Feb 28,2023
Bangladesh capable of improving security at airports: US report
Bangladesh has the capacity to patrol land and maritime borders and has improved cargo and passenger airport screening with updated equipment, procedures, and increased staff, a latest report released on Tuesday by the United States says...
Airline security is not as strong, Bangladesh has initiated e-passports for all and shares information with INTERPOL, but has no dedicated terrorist watch list, according to the report.
A US ‘Alert List’ project is under government consideration.
Bangladesh does not systematically use API/PNR passenger information to screen travelers before flights arrive, the report claimed.
In 2019, the ATT sentenced to death seven terrorists for their roles in the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery attack.
The Department of State issued the 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism, which provide a detailed look at the counterterrorism environment in that year.
Each year, the CRT provides insight on important issues in the fight against terrorism and helps the United States make informed decisions about policies, programs, and resource allocations to build counterterrorism capacity and resilience around the globe.