Bangladesh ‘cannot have’ a fixed delta plan for 2100

We know the delta plan will be included in the curriculum of elementary schools. How would that help to implement the project and why is it necessary?



It is not necessary. I am the person who has been campaigning against expansion of the curriculum of school students. You attend a meeting on climate change, they say it should be put in the curriculum, you attend a meeting on disaster management, they say it should be put in the curriculum. It is nothing but putting a burden on children. They don’t need to learn everything.



They should learn geography first, then they will learn the basic thing