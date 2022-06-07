Bangladesh cancels human rights group Odhikar’s licence Odhikar has been documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994

Odhikar has been documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994Logo of OdhikarAFPJune 7, 2022 12:28 AMBangladesh has cancelled the operating licence of its top human rights group and accused it of tarnishing the country's image, the organization said Monday -- prompting a chorus of condemnation from rights advocates.Odhikar has been documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994.It has worked closely with United Nations bodies and recorded thousands of extrajudicial killings by security forces as well as enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police unit.In December last year, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven of its senior officers, including the national police chief, over rights abuses including hundreds of enforced disappearances.On Sunday, Odhikar shared an order issued by the NGO Affairs Bureau, a wing of the Prime Minister's Office that regulates charities, saying the government had rejected its application to renew its registration."The activities of the organization are not satisfactory," the order said.According to the document, the group had published misleading information about various extrajudicial killings, including alleged disappearances and murders.This had created various issues against Bangladesh.. which has seriously tarnished the image of the state, it added.The organization has been operating in regulatory limbo since it sought to renew its 10-year licence in 2014.No decision was made on the application until now, days before a court was to hear a petition from Odhikar seeking its intervention."It means our registration has been cancelled," Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan told AFP."We will take legal recourse in this matter. Odhikar has been facing persecution for years and the arbitrary cancellation of its registration is the latest attempt to silence Odhikar. The documentation of human rights violations is not a crime,” he added.Adilur is a former deputy attorney-general who served in the post during BNP's last tenure (2001-2006).Nur Khan Liton, a former head of another of the country's leading human rights organizations, condemned the decision, calling it "a reflection of the government's autocratic policy".Amnesty International's South Asia campaigner Saad Hammadi said: "It is absurd that the Bangladeshi authorities withheld the registration of the human rights group for eight years and then cancelled it because of the global ire they faced for a poor human rights record."The registration of nearly 700 NGOs working on various issues has been revoked in the country between early 2002 and late 2019, the government's NGO Affairs Bureau said in an estimate in February 2020.