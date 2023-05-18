Bangladesh can learn from China’s development experience amid pressure to choose sides​

Black_cats
Published: 4:30pm, 18 May, 2023
Then foreign minister Wang Yi (left) speaks to his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen during a meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 7, 2022. China’s experience as a developing country has much from which Bangladesh could learn. Photo: AP
The world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation. Profound changes unseen in a century are quickly unfolding, and the international balance of power is shifting.
Asian civilisation is rapidly reviving while Western civilisation is in decline. The dominant power in the international system has taken more measures to maintain its hegemonic position, including containment, suppression and sanctions.
The Covid-19 pandemic had a far-reaching impact. The trend of anti-globalisation is rising, unilateralism and protectionism are gathering pace and the world economy is recovering weakly. Global issues, such as climate change, are intensifying, while regional conflicts are frequent.
Against this backdrop, some countries have intentionally provoked geopolitical tension, triggered an arms race, promoted economic and technological “decoupling”, and tried to pull the world back to the Cold War era of ideological opposition.
This is reflected not only in the Ukraine war but also in the geopolitical competition in the Asia-Pacific region, the current political and economic centre of the world. The dominant power in the international system wants countries to take sides, which poses a challenge to almost all states in the region.
Bangladesh is no exception. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month released its “Indo-Pacific Outlook”, which offers a blueprint for the interaction between Bangladesh and stakeholders in the Asia-Pacific region.
I view the release of this document not only as an initiative for the country to maintain its diplomatic independence and pursue its own national interests but also a move made under constant pressure to pick a side.
Similar to a recent paper issued by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Bangladesh’s document is called an “outlook”. This suggests its neutrality rather than any specific strategic implications. At the same time, Bangladesh’s Indo-Pacific Outlook is tailored to its strategic reality with a focus on managing non-traditional security issues, strengthening connectivity and promoting economic development and prosperity.
In its efforts to contain China and Russia, the United States is engaging in global diplomacy to garner support from developing countries. Many of these countries feel pressured to choose sides and join the US’ “Indo-Pacific” strategy.
However, these countries are often more concerned with the potential impacts of climate change, securing access to advanced technology and capital and the need for better infrastructure, healthcare and education. Increasing global competition in the geopolitical, economic and financial realms poses a threat to their ability to address these challenges.
A child runs through the wreckage of her home damaged by Cyclone Mocha at Saint Martin island in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on May 15. Photo: AP
Countries such as Bangladesh already have first-hand experience with this. The economic sanctions Western countries and their allies have imposed on Russia have adversely affected developing countries, especially in terms of energy, fertiliser and food prices.
For small and medium-sized countries in South Asia, there is also regional pressure. India is concerned about China’s growing closeness with countries around South Asia and the Indian Ocean. New Delhi has traditionally been opposed to security cooperation between its smaller neighbours and the US, but now it sees this as a potential means of confronting China. India and the US have now formed a strategic relationship under the Indo-Pacific strategy and economic framework.
The past two years have seen fluctuating US Federal Reserve monetary policy, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war and more. Combined with domestic economic policy mistakes, some South Asian countries have had to deal with debt crises.
In this context, India and the US see a chance to strengthen their regional leadership and influence. India hopes to use this opportunity to consolidate its hegemonic position in South Asia and the Indian Ocean.
Beijing rejects the use of the term “Indo-Pacific” because it sees it as being a geopolitical tool with clear security implications aimed at China since it was first introduced around 2006. However, because the US has an advantage in shaping the global discourse today, we are faced with the increasing use of this term and must study what countries refer to when they use it.
China has first-hand experience with many of the issues developing countries are experiencing. Its leaders have proposed efforts such as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative. China says it hopes to work together with developing countries for an open, inclusive world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.
The Bengal region was once one of the most prosperous in South Asia’s history. Bangladesh is exploring its own path of modernisation to achieve its vision for the future. Because of the political consensus on opening up and finding advantageous industries suitable for the country, Bangladesh’s economy has developed quickly.
Bangladesh is an important part of the outward shift of China’s industry and supply chains. China and Bangladesh have become an inseparable part of Asia’s network of supply chains, and this can help guarantee the economic prosperity of both countries. They should work together to maintain regional security and stability, as well as the stability of the Asian supply chains that help sustain them.
China has beneficial experience in the process of modernisation, and it is willing to share that experience with developing countries such as Bangladesh. China and Bangladesh can further strengthen their cooperation and exchange, particularly in areas where Bangladesh is in need of help, such as flood control, drought prevention, poverty reduction, disaster relief, river governance and urban river sewage treatment.
Dr Liu Zongyi is a senior fellow and secretary general of the South Asia and China Centre, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS)
