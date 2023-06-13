Bida and Solidaridad Network Asia signed a MoU for the development of the Bangladeshi Seafood sector​

Bangladesh can earn $5b from seafood exports in next 5 years: Bida Bida and Solidaridad Network Asia signed a MoU for the development of the Bangladeshi Seafood sector

13 June, 2023, 10:20 pmLast modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:29 pmImports from Dalian, which primarily fishes for tuna, have exceeded USD 20 million as recently as 2018.Imports from Dalian, which primarily fishes for tuna, have exceeded USD 20 million as recently as 2018."We have a 1.7 lakh square kilometre maritime boundary through which we can collect seafood to 460 nautical miles area. If this blue economy is properly utilised, it is possible to earn $5 billion by exporting seafood in the next five years," he said at a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at the Bida conference hall on Tuesday.Currently, the country earns $500 million from exporting 30,000 tonnes of seafood.Bida and Solidaridad Network Asia (SNA) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the "Promotion and development of the Bangladeshi Seafood sector to contribute to the blue economy and expand the seafood market share in the international arena".BIDA Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin and Solidaridad Network Asia's Country Manager Selim Reza Hasan signed the agreement.Lokman Hossain Mia ‍ said, "Due to a lack of well-equipped modern ships, we are not able to utilise our vast blue economy. We are unable to catch salmon and tuna fishes from the deep sea whose demand and price is high globally. We should take initiative to collect underwater resources using modern technologies. So we have to attract more investment in the blue economy sector."Under the MoU, Bida and Solidaridad Network Asia jointly work to present Bangladesh's seafood to local and global buyers and attract local and international investment in the sector.