Bangladesh calls for dialogue to maintain regional peace amid tensions over Taiwan​

FE Team | Published: August 04, 2022 18:17:54File photo (Collected)Bangladesh has called on major world powers to avoid conflict and resolve the escalating tension over Taiwan through dialogue.In a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for calm to maintain stability in the region, reports bdnews24.com."Bangladesh is closely following the developments in the Taiwan Strait and urges all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region and beyond," the ministry said.The South Asian nation also reiterated its "firm adherence" to the ‘One China’ policy as it urged all sides to resolve their differences in accordance with the UN Charter and through dialogue.Taiwan has become a flashpoint in the already fraught US-China relations following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week, to Beijing's great chagrin.In response, China's People's Liberation Army conducted a series of military exercises, including live firing, on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan.China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and reserves the right to take it by force, said on Thursday its differences with the self-ruled island were an internal affair.