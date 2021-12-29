Bangladesh buys 580 train wagons from China Bangladesh buys 580 train wagons from China under a deal signed Tuesday for expansion of rail networks within and beyond borders to meet growing needs, officials say. The contract signing between Bangladesh Railways and China's CRCC Company Limited was held at Rail Bhaban in Dhaka in presence of...

FE REPORT | Published: December 29, 2021 10:08:51Bangladesh buys 580 train wagons from China under a deal signed Tuesday for expansion of rail networks within and beyond borders to meet growing needs, officials say.The contract signing between Bangladesh Railways and China's CRCC Company Limited was held at Rail Bhaban in Dhaka in presence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon, who spoke about expansion plans for the popular mode of mass transport.As per terms of the deal, the metre-gauge wagons will be bought over the next 18 months to 30 months at a cost of Tk 3.18 billion.Project Director Mizapur Rahman and CRCC Company Ltd Vice-President Dai Xien inked the contract on behalf of the respective sides.The rail minister told the function that demand for wagons has been on the increase due to taking various projects to expand the railway network across the country, including between the port cities, from the "sustainable development point of view"."Besides," he said, "rail link with neighbouring India has also been established for cross-border trade which is increasing the demand for wagons."Though the new wagons would be in metre-gauge measure, the minister says the BR is also trying to convert gradually all its metre-gauge lines to broad gauge to improve the train services. Sujon says the BR has so far opened five interchange points with India among eight and efforts have already been taken to open the rest of the interchange points.Projects to establish a link with Mongla Port and a dedicated rail bridge over the river Jamuna as well as link with the tourist city of Cox's bazaar have been taken.Present on the occasion among others were Railway Secretary Mohammad Selim Reza and BR Director-General Dhirendranath Majumder.