Bangladesh Budget and its fakery

This thread is about Bangladesh fake budget numbers and chest thumping of PDF Bangladeshis.Budget estimates for 2019-20 was estimated at 6,42,000 cr taka.Lo and behold, actuals have come out in this years budget which is only 4,20,160 cr taka, fakery of over 35%. There is no opposition in Bangladesh to question this practice.This has been the trend with respect to this country. There you have it folks, the truth of mighty Bangladesh.