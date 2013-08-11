Bangladesh Budget and its fakery

Protest_again
This thread is about Bangladesh fake budget numbers and chest thumping of PDF Bangladeshis.
Budget estimates for 2019-20 was estimated at 6,42,000 cr taka.
Lo and behold, actuals have come out in this years budget which is only 4,20,160 cr taka, fakery of over 35%. There is no opposition in Bangladesh to question this practice.
This has been the trend with respect to this country. There you have it folks, the truth of mighty Bangladesh.
