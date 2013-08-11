What's new

Bangladesh Budget and its fakery

This thread is about Bangladesh fake budget numbers and chest thumping of PDF Bangladeshis.

20210606_213705.jpg
20210606_213723.jpg


Budget estimates for 2019-20 was estimated at 6,42,000 cr taka.

Lo and behold, actuals have come out in this years budget which is only 4,20,160 cr taka, fakery of over 35%. There is no opposition in Bangladesh to question this practice.

This has been the trend with respect to this country. There you have it folks, the truth of mighty Bangladesh.
 
At-least they have kept the debt situation under control. I haven't seen their budgetary documents, so I don't want to comment. But there are some doubts, like e.g; the auto sales, there is such a lower number of motor vehicles sold. Maybe their one sector(auto) is in a slump but seriously, if people aren't buying cars with their money than what are they buying?
 
I wrote a message and later deleted. Nowadays I decided not to engage in any discussion with these street defector sanghilanders unless it's necessary. 8-)
 
