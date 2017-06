Bangladesh brings down open defecation to 1pc

Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in water, sanitation and hygiene since 2003, says a UNICEF study.



The country is found to have brought the rates of open defecation down from 42 per cent in 2003 to just 1 per cent in 2015.



Between 1990 and 2015, Bangladesh reduced the under-five mortality by almost 74 per cent, from 144 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 38 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015, the UNICEF said.



"The government and its partners have set up community clinics at the village level to provide routine services free of charge," noted the report "Narrowing the Gaps: The power of investing in the poorest children".