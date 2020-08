Bangladesh bringing high-speed internet to remote islands via Bangabandhu Satellite



Shamim Ahamed, bdnews24.com

Published: 2020-08-08 03:24:44 BdST



Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited or BCSCL has begun work to bring high-speed internet through Bangabandhu Satellite to 31 remote islands where it is difficult to give connections through cable or expand network.