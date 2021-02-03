Bangladesh bought mass spying equipment from Israeli company

unrequitted_love_suzy
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 13, 2020
- 251
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh bought spyware from Israeli surveillance company
Israeli-made spying tools bought for Bangladesh intelligence service, despite the Asian country not recognising Israel.
www.aljazeera.com
Bangladesh has bought Israeli-made surveillance equipment that can be used to monitor the mobile phones of hundreds of people simultaneously, an Al Jazeera investigation has found.
Documents and statements obtained by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit show that the Bangladesh army purchased the Israeli equipment in 2018 using a Bangkok-based middleman and Bangladeshi military intelligence officers were trained in Hungary by Israeli intelligence experts.