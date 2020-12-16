Bangladesh bought mass spying equipment from Israeli company | Cybercrime News

Hacking calls is not that difficult. The equipment can even be bought on ebay for 3-5K USD. You use the device to hack a cell tower.



Home mobile calling work:



Pretty much when you make a call it goes and hits the closest cell tower near you. That Cell tower then routes the call to the closest cell tower to the receiver. The cell tower closest to the receiver routes it to the receiver.



If you are able to hack multiple cell towers then this is fairly simple. Infact many spies have used these devices to spy on their suspects. This equipment does not seem as sophisticated as other software monitoring tools that the Israelis have sold to UAE, KSA, and the US. This story is exagerated.