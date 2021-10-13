What's new

Bangladesh Borrowing to send economy roaring

Total debt to GDP hit a 13-year high at the end of fiscal 2020-21


Rejaul Karim Byron , Dwaipayan Barua
Wed Oct 13, 2021 12:00 AM

Bangladesh is taking on increasingly higher levels of debt to fund its infrastructure spending, crucial for the economy to level up to a middle-income one by 2041.
After the Awami League government came to power in 2009, it took up several monumental development projects with the view to transforming the country's communication, transport and power infrastructure.

Eight mega projects are in implementation, whose completion is expected to raise Bangladesh's GDP by as much as 4 percent.

Every year, thousands of crores are being diverted to them, along with the other infrastructural projects, which is raising Bangladesh's debt level in the face of stubbornly low revenue growth.

At the end of last fiscal year, Bangladesh's total debt to GDP ratio hit a 13-year-high of 38 percent -- way below the 70 percent threshold recommended by the International Monetary Fund, according to a recent report of the finance ministry.

As of June 30, the total outstanding debt stood at Tk 11,44,297 crore, 36.7 percent of which is attributed to foreign sources.

At the end of last fiscal year, Bangladesh's total external debt stood at Tk 420,358 crore, which is the lowest in the last six years. It is equivalent to 13 percent of GDP, meaning comfortably below the IMF's recommended threshold of 55 percent.

"At the current level, Bangladesh's total debt is sustainable," said Zahid Hussain, a former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

In other words, the country is at low risk of debt distress even if the current growth and financing conditions change in unfavourable ways but within foreseeable bounds.
"There is a significant cushion between what is considered a sustainable threshold and the current debt to GDP ratio."

The effective nominal interest rate on the total debt is about 6 percent, which compares favourably with the nominal GDP growth of more than 10 percent, Hussain said, adding that the effective real interest rate is below 1 percent.

"We will not overborrow," said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, adding that the government has a set maxim for borrowing.

The government would not borrow huge amounts of money when it is still a developing country.

"We have decided not to borrow heavily and will always keep borrowing in line with the GDP."

He went on to state that Bangladesh never failed to repay its loans.

"We always do the debt servicing timely. That is why the development partners have faith in us," Kamal added.

Hussain said there is room for improving public debt management.

"There is the room because the opportunities for concessional debt financing, while waning, are not exhausted. This means we can reform the composition of debt to make it even less costly."

There is a need for such reforms because interest expenditure constitutes 2.3 percent of GDP, which is higher than the expenditure on education relative to GDP and about one-fifth of total tax revenues, Hussain said.

Out of the domestic debt, 48 percent is thanks to the national savings certificate, for which the interest rate varies from 10 to 11 percent.

In contrast, banking sources, whose interest rate ranges from 2 to 8 percent, account for 46 percent of the domestic debt.

For borrowing from foreign sources, the interest is still less than 2 percent with a repayment period of 20 to 30 years.

"There is an opportunity to build more fiscal space under the prevailing financing conditions. The latter cannot be taken for granted in a world vulnerable to disruptive changes," Hussain added.

Kamal hinted that the interest rate on foreign loans would not increase in future even if the country graduates from the least-developed country bracket in 2026.

The government is negotiating with the development partners so that it could borrow at low-interest rates for a long period with the view to making the graduation to the developing country bracket sustainable following the global coronavirus pandemic, he said.

In fiscal 2021-22, the government has allocated Tk 68,589 crore for loan repayment. In fiscal 2009-10, the amount was Tk 14,646 crore.

The amount of total foreign debt servicing also rose to $1,900 million in fiscal 2020-21, which was at $876 million in fiscal 2009-10.

There is also room for improving the return from debt-financed expenditures by improving the efficiency of public investment management, Hussain said.

Public investment projects take too long to complete and often exceed the budget by a multiple of the original budget, he added.

A total of 10 megaprojects, which would have a substantial impact on the economy and wellbeing of the population, were singled out for fast-tracking.

And yet, the projects, for which thousands of crores were diverted over the past decade, are behind on their schedule.
 
Doura, @bluesky ailo :lol:
 
Well if Zahid Sir is okay with it, I am too. He is our usual pessimist guy, but he is so far not raising alarm.

The amount of projects undertaken is not on the downswing by any means...

One pet project that really bothers me however is the expensive bullet train thing from Dhaka to Chittagong (now attempting to be re-named as Hindu "Chottogram" by Bangladeshi Hindutvabadis and AL India-shills). I take it now that ECNEC has finally approved it. The price tag is some ridiculous number like one lakh thousand crore or something.

If you look at the seriously sad condition of 'normal speed' tracks and how they are installed and maintained by these haramkhor suwar railway people and their contractors (using weak under-spec rail that gets wavy like spaghetti three months after installation) and how engines and rakes dance over the tracks, it gives you serious pause on thinking about how bullet trains would fare in Bangladesh. I have been on Railways in Germany and their track is so well installed, trains don't even oscillate an inch in any direction, even at a 100 miles an hour. And we are talking about Normal track, not Bullet train track.

Even India has far better broad gauge track than we do. Our Railway haramkhors probably ordered the cheapest track from India, made of the lightest mild steel that can be bent with a hammer.

These guys need to evict slum encroachers from Railway land first and clean up/rehabilitate track to twice the track size they have now.

A nation incapable of blocking off track (even in urban areas) and enforcing discipline so that vegetable sellers and jhupris (cardboard shacks) don't encroach in railway land - does NOT DESERVE BULLET TRAINS. Just another scheme of siphoning off money as public works percentage and lining their own pockets.

Ba$tards.
 
Bhai pura Dhaka ghursi, Matro dui ta traffic light kaaj kore, president er bashar shamner ta ar prime minister officer ta. 🤦🏻
100% bangladeshe accident hobe. Eto choto desh e bullet train dorkar o nai. Japan is mountainous so Oder jonno makes sense but not for flat land country like bd. Normal track e 140km/h capable train boshailei hoi
 
Now think about that for a second, we are talking about 2021. Eguli agey thik korbey, na bullet train nia lafalafi korbey?

Exactly, they really need to upgrade the track again, put in concrete slabs and ties/sleepers under heavy-duty 100-lb-rated track rail so that the track does not look like snakes/spaghetti. Then introduce proper speedy equipment (like you said) and more of them. Bullet train won't do jack for countries in the subcontinent, we need cheap affordable way to transport people. Upper class people hardly use trains, and they never will, when they have air travel option. Bangladesh is not India where people ride trains everywhere.

You can already go on express Intercity trains from DAC to CTG (346 KM) in like 4/5 hours for around Tk.400 (Chair car). What else would one want or need?

If we introduce 140 KMPH train then it will get there in like 2.5 HRS. Good enough.
 
I would be happier if Hasina said BIMAN will return one of the retired Concordes to reduce travel time between Dhaka and Chittagong 😂
 
@Destranator, does this news sounds any alarm to your handicapped ears? Last year, it was $1.9 billion that BD repaid with interest. This year I expect it to rise to $2.25, next year $2.75. In 2023 it is $3.0 billion and in 2024 it will be $3.5 billion.

So, within a few more years BD will be borrowing money only to repay the arrears. The total loan is $97 billion already.

When Dhaka burns our great economic asset @Desrantor loves to make funs.
 
Before criticizing me - ask your andh-bhakts in India why they re-named all the Indian cities from Muslim or Moghul-era names to Hindu. Not going to bore everyone with a list, which is quite long. Knock yourself out if interested,

www.irishtimes.com

India’s Hindu nationalists changing Muslim town names

Demand to rename Agra, the city of the 17th-century Taj Mahal, is most curious
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Your bhakts started it -
but we in Bangladesh never returned the favor in kind. Maybe we should. We're way nicer to our minorities than Indians are to theirs.

If India can re-write history, we can as well.
 
I was sure you would bring this up, but it's what aboutary. maybe it shows that you accept in principle Hindutva claims, but see yourself on the other side and revel it.
but I think you understand the difference in nature between changing "Calcutta to Kolkata", "Bangalore to Bengaluru" or even "Gurgaon to Gurugram" etc and the examples you give. I would argue, considering the nature of the name Chittagong, it's much more like the the other examples, and not the ones you gave. it's not Hindu, it's just Bengali.
by the way, how do Chakma write and pronounce the name? I don't know much about it, but I would have preferred it if the name was changed to/remained closer to the way they spoke it, as a token of some respect. maybe then you would have also argued it's Hindu campaign (Buddhist campaign?), but I would have disagreed still.
 
The original name for the port was the Arabic word Shaṭṭ (شط) i.e. delta, meaning the Ganges delta, Shaṭṭ Al-Ghānj (شط الغانج). Chittagong was frequented by many Arab traders in the early Mughal era and they dominated trade in that city during the Elias shahi dynasty.

Naming it Chottogram now is just a scheme to Hindu-ize the name of the city, thought up by local India-shill BJP/RSS-agent Bangladeshi Hindu political leaders. See how we tolerate our minorities?

These Chittagong Hindu leader ba$tards were number one culprits to murder Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury and his family (politically) using Hasina as proxy. Gaddars always trying to increase Indian influence in Bangladesh, which is them shooting themselves in their own feet. They should behave like a model minority, given all the privileges and tolerances they have been given. But they don't.

Chakmas (and other itinerant landless people) are illegal settlers in the hill tracts (who came from Myanmar) and are interlopers in the land (like gypsies) - they don't own property (unlike what their 'Raja' used to claim). Bangladesh govt. tolerated these people a lot for the sake of 'peace'. Chakmas use Myanmar provincial languages, don't ask me as those languages are not part of our culture or heritage. Chakmas have little say so in Political discourse in Chittagong as their numbers are minuscule (in the thousands maybe). Most Chakmas are Indian citizens and they live in Manipur and Nagaland.

Chottogram sounds so nicely Hindu, just like Gurugram. If Hasina is there one more decade, these Hindus will probably succeed in naming Bangladesh Purva-Bharat-desh. We Bangladeshis tolerate a lot!

I'd appreciate it if (as an outsider) you don't keep commenting on how we should define our culture as Bengalis and whether we should or should not call it Hindu. You are not one to decide or judge - I'm sorry. Your opinion does not count.
 
