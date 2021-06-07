Bangladesh blast western countries for $24b bank guarantee to Myanmar Bangladesh on Sunday blasted western countries for providing $24 billion bank guarantee to Myanmar, which is accused of conduct genocide against the Rohingya community and other ethnic minority people. ‘They talk big on human rights issue but what they are doing is contradictory to their policy...

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: June 06, 2021 18:45:35Bangladesh on Sunday blasted western countries for providing $24 billion bank guarantee to Myanmar, which is accused of conduct genocide against the Rohingya community and other ethnic minority people.‘They talk big on human rights issue but what they are doing is contradictory to their policy. Seven banks are providing $24 billion guarantee to Myanmar and these banks are from the western countries who are very vocal against human rights violation’ Bangladesh Foreign Minister told newsmen in the afternoon.It is shocking and you the media should raise its voice on this issue, said he.Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday urged the international community that it will shift another 80 thousand Rohingyas to Bhasanchar within the shortest possible time.It also urged the international development partners and organisations including the UNHCR to be more active to ensure all inhabitable arrangements and fundamental rights for the Rohingya people forcibly displaced from Myanmar.Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus made the call at a meeting with ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of delegations of various international organisations held at the Prime Minister’s Office, said a spokesperson of the PMO.Dr Ahmad Kaikaus presided over the meeting that was convened to discuss the Rohingya issue.The meeting was informed that the government has taken initiative to shift more 80,000 Rohingya refugees staying at various camps in Coxs Bazar to Bhashanchar within the shortest possible time.In this regard, the meeting was also informed that more than 18,000 Rohingya people have already been taken to Bhashanchar, while process are on to shift the remaining refugees soon.At the meeting, the Principal Secretary said, the government is doing everything possible to ensure all basic needs of the Rohingya including better liveable places for them.Besides, ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries including USA, UK, Japan, Australia, France, Canada and Netherlands as well as heads of delegations of international organisations like European Union and UNHCR joined the meeting.PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah and secretaries concerned were also present in the meeting.===================================-------================================================Please read the names of Banks from another news:Nine international banks invest over US$24 billion in companies linked to Myanmar regime and atrocities:are among the top banks investing in companies linked to the Myanmar military junta.