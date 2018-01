Bangladesh blacklists China Harbhour after returning bribe to Chinese embassy: report

Jan 18, 2018 15:13 PM GMT+0530 | 0 Comment(s)

ECONOMYNEXT - Bangladesh has blacklisted China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, a Chinese construction firm, after returning a bribe given a top official to Beijing's embassy, a media report said."I think [they offered bribe] only to please [officials] so that they [company] can misappropriate money," Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper Finance Minister AMA Muhith as saying.The company had already been awarded contracts but they would not get any in the future, he had said.The money had been given to a senior ministry secretary who had handed it over to the government.The ministry had later sent it to the Chinese embassy with a letter, the newspaper said citing an un-named source.The Daily Star said Bangladesh had signed a memorandum of understanding during a visit of Chinese President to Bangladesh in 2016, where 21.6 billion US dollars of loans were promise for 26 projects including a highway between Dhaka and Sylhet.China had selected China Harbour Engineering Company Limited to build the highway.In negotiations with the Road and Highways Department of the finance ministry, China Harbhour had demanded double the estimated value (20,000 crore Taka) for the project, report said.China Harbhour had established good relations with officials and politicians, the report said. (Colombo/Jan18/2018)