Bangladesh, Bhutan to examine rail network through India Launching cargo flights also under examination

Bangladesh and Bhutan have agreed to explore a possible railway network between the two countries through recently launched India’s Chilahati-Haldibari railway connection.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Dr Lotay Tshering agreed to examine the matter to establish a railway network between Bangladesh and Bhutan.He was briefing reporters at Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday.The two prime ministers also agreed to examine the possibility of establishing cargo flight communication connecting Bhutanese town Gelephu and Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat and Saidpur, Momen said.He said the two prime ministers agreed to cooperate in the area of hydroelectric power among Bangladesh, Bhutan and India.The foreign minister said Bangladesh and Bhutan signed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on December 6 last year and the two sides believe it will help expand trade between the two countries.The two countries laid emphasis on holding Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) and Secretary-level talks between the two countries.The Bhutanese Prime Minister joined the celebration at National Parade Square as the guest of honour. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received him on his arrival there.This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the recognition of the independence of Bangladesh by Bhutan and the friendship between the two countries. On 6th December 1971, Bhutan became the first country to recognise the independence of Bangladesh.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh wants enhanced connectivity with Bhutan through air and railway to reap economic benefits mutually.Momen met visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering at his hotel's presidential suite and discussed the issues.The Bhutanese prime minister considers Bangladesh as his second home where he embraced his dream of becoming a doctor and learned the traits of saving lives.This time, according to Bhutan’s Prime Minister’s Office, he is an emissary carrying special prayers of The King and love of the people of Bhutan.