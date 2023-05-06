Bangladesh BGMEA, Taiwan textile institute to collaborate on man-made fibre

Star Business Report

Sat May 6, 2023 12:38 PM Last update on: Sat May 6, 2023 02:13 PM

​ The BGMEA and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI) will work together to enhance capacity of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, especially in manufacturing high-end products made with man-made fibre.



The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TTRI in Taipei of Taiwan on May 4 to this end, the BGMEA said in a press release today.



BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf and TTRI Vice President Sheng-fu Chu signed the deal in presence of BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Taiwan Textile Federation President Justin Huang.



The MoU also aims to foster collaboration on building capacity of the industry through sharing knowledge and expertise in technology adaptation, skills development, innovation, resource efficiency and circularity, it said.



Other objectives are to promote direct or joint venture investments from Taiwan to Bangladesh in non-cotton textiles, high-end garment items, technical textile, woven textile and garment, skills development and innovation, it added.