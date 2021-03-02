Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death

​

Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.comPublished: 01 Mar 2021 10:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 10:25 PM BdSTMomen was speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on his return from a trip to the United States on Monday.The minister said that he did not face any questions on Al Jazeera’s controversial report, titled 'All the Prime Minister’s Men', from officials of the United Nations during his visit.Ambassadors and high commissioners of 13 OECD countries, including the US and the UK, have expressed “grave concern” over Mushtaq's death in custody nearly 10 months after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.“Many people die in prison in the US. But no questions are raised on such deaths there. Our country is a strange one. Whenever someone dies, even if the cause of death is unknown, foreigners show extreme concerns over it.”“I have no problem with people of the country expressing concerns. But foreigners becoming anxious about this is quite peculiar to me,” he said.Other countries attach little significance to foreigners' statements of any issue, Momen said. “If a Bangladeshi ambassador shows concerns over someone’s death in a mall or a university, no media will publish anything about it.”“[Foreigners] express worries in our country. Our media should avoid these. Why should they boss us around here? You all should stay away from publishing such matters.”But Momen ruled out the possibility of any protest statement being issued by the government.“You [journalists] will do it, but we cannot officially resort to such acts. When we show concern in the matters of foreigners, they don’t say anything on behalf of the government. The people keep their own perception to themselves,” he said.On whether any questions were raised over Al Jazeera’s report, Momen added, “The Bangladeshi TV channels raised the matter during our meeting and so did the Voice of America. But no-one else did.”Momen traveled to the US on Feb 22. It was his first trip there since Joe Biden took over as the country’s 46th president.He returned home on Sunday night.