Bangladesh becoming trillion-dollar economy much before 2040: FBCCI Bangladesh will become a trillion-dollar economy much before 2040 because of infrastructural developments, economic growth momentum and confidence and indomitable spirit of local entrepreneurs, said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin today.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin was addressing a press conference on the occasion of Bangladesh Business Summit.

"We had a lot of constraints in the economy. We did not get available land to establish factories, get adequate gas and we had faced load shedding," he said.

"Even after these, we have been able to make the size of our economy around $470 billion," said the chief of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

Bangladesh recorded economic growth of 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent even after so many constraints and the Padma Bridge's opening will accelerate the growth by 1.3 per cent., he said.

Several mega projects have been implemented and more are underway, he said.

"We did not have economic zones. These have been developed and factories are yet to start production," he said, adding that a number of firms from South Korea were establishing factories in the economic zones.

Business is profitable here than in the UK, he said at a press conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka to share the outcome of Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 organised by the FBCCI with government support.

The three-day summit, which concluded yesterday, sought to showcase the capabilities of Bangladesh and its potential to investors at home and abroad.

A total of 896 participants registered paying fees and a good number of businesses were attracted, including nearly 300 foreign delegates from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, Nigeria and Turkey, said the FBCCI president.

Jashim said the participation of businesses in the event had buoyed his confidence.

"We have to believe in that. After the summit, I am more confident today than before. We have showcased our strength to the world," said the president of the apex trade body.

Replying to a question about the investment the FBCCI expects the summit to draw, Jashim said the aim of the event was to highlight Bangladesh's economic potentials, not attract investment.