Bangladesh becomes 4th largest remittance source for India

Sep 17, 2021
269872093_471795464379962_4402018398926034703_n.jpg

"The real picture of Indian people is different from the one they like to display in front of the world. They particularly dream up imaginary issues during their election campaigns against Bangladesh.

But Bangladesh's Foreign Minister told Indians that people of Bangladesh will rather swim the seven seas than cross the border in to a poorer country of the neighborhood for migration purposes.

Notice the majority of their remittance source are Muslim majority country. There are over 1 million Indians working in Bangladesh today and in 2017 alone Indians remitted over $10 billion from Bangladesh."

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DefsecaBD

@Bilal9 @Atlas @Avicenna @Homo Sapiens @bluesky Your thoughts?
 
"The real picture of Indian people is different from the one they like to display in front of the world. They particularly dream up imaginary issues during their election campaigns against Bangladesh.

But Bangladesh's Foreign Minister told Indians that people of Bangladesh will rather swim the seven seas than cross the border in to a poorer country of the neighborhood for migration purposes.

Notice the majority of their remittance source are Muslim majority country. There are over 1 million Indians working in Bangladesh today and in 2017 alone Indians remitted over $10 billion from Bangladesh."

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DefsecaBD

@Bilal9 @Atlas @Avicenna @Homo Sapiens @bluesky Your thoughts?
Indeed so many indians are working in Bangladesh

Although dilusional indians can't accept the reality!

I don't blame them though, it's their govt who washed their brain.
 
Faqirze said:
But Bangladesh's Foreign Minister told Indians that people of Bangladesh will rather swim the seven seas than cross the border in to a poorer country of the neighborhood for migration purposes.
It's even not necessary to mention. We have sufficient toilets and don't have to cross the border to use Indian toilet (their roads I mean) ! 🤣
Nah, they are born dense
Yes that's a case no doubt!
 
