Bangladesh beats India in per capita income

but that can’t keep on driving the growth engine faster than India’s. Once the pandemic recedes these will crank up growth. I would put it as more of a statistical anomaly

an economist working with a foreign financial service firm said on the condition of anonymity.

Express News Service | Published: 20th May 2021 10:02 AMFor representational purposesNEW DELHI:Planning Minister of Bangladesh MA Mannan placed the statistics at a virtual cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, reported the national dailies in Bangladesh. “Our per capita income stands at $2,227 in the fiscal year 2020-21, but the previous fiscal year’s per capita income was $2,064. So, the growth rate is 9 per cent,” the Bangladesh cabinet secretary was quoted as saying.When the World Economic Outlook data was released by the International Monetary Fund in October last year, it had also projected Bangladesh to surpass India in terms of per capita GDP (at current prices) in dollar terms in 2020. That time, too, it had sparked a row.