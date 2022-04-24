Bangladesh bags highest $6.79 billion foreign aid in nine months Bangladesh received a record $6.79 billion in foreign aid in the first three quarters of the current financial year, up 55 per cent from last fiscal's, officials say. In the past fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, external development partners released $4.38 billion worth of assistance during the...

Bangladesh bags highest $6.79 billion foreign aid in nine months​

Jul-Mar debt servicing also swelled to $1.59b​

FHM HUMAYAN KABIR | Published: April 24, 2022 08:02:08 | Updated: April 24, 2022 23:00:51Bangladesh received a record $6.79 billion in foreign aid in the first three quarters of the current financial year, up 55 per cent from last fiscal's, officials say.In the past fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, external development partners released $4.38 billion worth of assistance during the July-March period.The increased concessional-aid inflow comprised the record- highest fund disbursement by the Asian Development Bank and the Japan government, Economic Relations Division (ERD) officials said Saturday.Out of the total amount of $6.79 billion, according to ERD data, the ADB alone supplied $1.91 billion and Japan $1.57 billion.