Bangladesh; Back to BAKSAL?

Therese nothing called "old", specially when 71 is still used in every breath. That said, "Bangladesh" or whatever left of it, is in crossroad of change. This is also so called "Mujib borsho". All these factors gives merits to the discussion of what had been done by this "celebrated" person and what her daughter doing in "Bangladesh" today, historic lesson and future.

The hanadar inside Tumpa must be vanquished, bring me my lungi and sten gun, must get to work.

Sure... i get your point.I am not a BAL supporter....but you must agree pragmatism is the order of the day.BD economy has improved and BAL had a part to play despite the corruption and the nepotism they have embedded in every sphere of the nation.We are at a cross road.... i am an optimist and trust our nation to find a way and keep progressing.Have faith, nothing is truely black or white.Hanadar, al badr and whatever else there was, were and are BDs. If you see them as fifth columnist you do dis service to the nation as a whole.Direct your passion dude to the enemies that encircle us. Live and let live, BD is big enough to accommodate a wide spectrum of views.