Bangladesh, Australia discuss Indo-Pacific, IORA, security cooperation​

During the meeting, various bilateral, regional, international, economic, and issues related to the mutual interests of Bangladesh and Australia were discussedThe 4th Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Australia at the state guest house Padma in the capital, March 13, 2023UNBMarch 13, 2023 10:54 AMBangladesh and Australia have shown interest in deepening and widening their economic cooperation.Also, both sides discussed the Indo-Pacific strategy, Indian Ocean Rim Association, security and defence cooperation, human rights, cyber security, energy cooperation, and people-to-people contact.The 4th Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Australia was held at the state guest house Padma in the capital on March 13.The Bangladesh delegation was led by Secretary (West) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and the Australian side was led by First Assistant Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Gary Cowan.The concerned officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Education, Information and Communication Technology Division, Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Armed Forces Division also represented the Bangladesh side.During the meeting, various bilateral, regional, international, economic, and issues related to the mutual interests of Bangladesh and Australia were discussed.The Australian delegation expressed its interest in working more closely with Bangladesh in various regional and international forums while appreciating the country's economic and social development.The Bangladesh side placed importance on dealing with climate change, sustainable solutions to the Rohingya crisis, and cooperation in human resource development.The next FOC will be held in Australia in 2024.The 3rd FOC between Bangladesh and Australia was held online in 2021.