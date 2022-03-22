Bangladesh attains 100% electricity coverage with inauguration of China-funded power plant

Destranator
Bangladesh attains full electricity coverage with inauguration of China-funded power plant Source: Xinhua| 2022-03-22 17:08:02| DHAKA, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh has moved to a new era by attaining 100 percent electricity coverage in the country with the inauguration of the first China-funded eco-friendly mega power plant at Payra in Patuakhali district, some 204 km south of the capital Dhaka. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first 1,320MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant by releasing 1,320 pigeons at an auspicious ceremony on Monday. The prime minister visited the project site and inaugurated the coal-fired power plant by unveiling its nameplate at the function in presence of hundreds of local and foreign dignitaries, including Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming. A festive mood prevailed from beach town Kuakata in Bangladesh's Patuakhali district, some 204 km south of Dhaka, to the Payra power plant and their neighborhoods which got huge facelift with various eye-catching decoration pieces, including hundreds of boats - election symbol of Hasina's ruling Bangladesh Awami League party. Bangladesh-China Power Company Limited (BCPCL), a joint venture of China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC) and Bangladesh's North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL), and a consortium of China Energy Engineering Group Northeast No. 1 Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd.(NEPC ) and China National Energy Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (CECC) signed the plant's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in 2016. To implement Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant Project in the fastest possible time, the EPC work also started on March 30, 2016 and the project was completed in due time. With the Payra power plant, Bangladesh has been credited with the 13th country in the world using Ultra Supercritical Technology. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Bangladeshi premier said, "This is the biggest thing that we've been able to light houses of every people." With opening of the power plant, Bangladesh has achieved another milestone in implementing the government's pledge to bring 100-percent people under electricity coverage by "Mujib Borsho (year)" (marking the birth centenary of the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also known as "Mujib") which is going to end on March 31. She thanked the Chinese government and all the staff of Bangladesh and China who contributed to this project. Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming said, "This project serves another major breakthrough in China-Bangladesh cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative, another splendid symbol of China's strong commitment to Bangladesh in its development." The 1,320MW thermal power plant which has two units, each with a capacity of 660MW, has already commenced its commercial operations. ■ http://www.xinhuanet.com/asiapacific/20220322/198915f7ca754ed1ad4fbe235a313171/c.html