Bangladesh at centre of America's Indian Ocean security!

"Public polling indicates that Bangladesh’s population is one of the most pro-American in the region, and officials in Dhaka are generally enthusiastic about further strengthening ties with the United States," adds the article titled "How Bangladesh Can Improve Indian Ocean Security".

It referred to the recent Rohingya crisis affecting Bangladesh, and mentioned that Dhaka has expressed gratitude to Washington for the support it’s provided during the crisis but insists that international pressure on the Myanmar regime must continue.

"There is also some skepticism in Dhaka about the broader strategic implications of the BRI, of the pitfalls of becoming ensnared in a Chinese “debt trap,” and of the underhanded tactics employed by Chinese firms," wrote the magazine.

The National Interest called Bangladesh "the largest and arguably the most important of the group".



The magazine also appreciated the current Awami League government for adopting a "zero-tolerance approach to Islamist terrorism.

Saying that America is already the top importer of Bangladeshi goods, the article also mentioned about Dhaka's interest in increasing bilateral trade, easing trade restrictions, reducing tariff and encouraging more US investment in Bangladesh.

The article predicted that with the Trump administration promoting a new free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy, Bangladesh will have new opportunities to diversify its sources of investment, strengthen ties with the United States, and position itself as a net contributor to security in the Indian Ocean.

It added that the Trump administration "should consider increasing the number of port calls and high-level defense exchanges with Bangladesh as well as bilateral and trilateral military exercises, potentially to include India and/or Japan."



"Bangladesh might also be considered for observer status at the annual India-US-Japan Malabar exercises."