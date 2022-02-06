Bangladesh asked to bear half the cost of India-funded road project for improving connectivity with the landlocked eastern states

Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,677
- -5
Bangladesh asked to bear half the cost of India-funded road projectShakhawat Hossain | Published: 00:08, Feb 06,2022 | Updated: 10:42, Feb 06,2022
The Bangladesh government will have to bear almost half of the expenses of an Indian-funded road project in Brahmanbari for improving connectivity with the landlocked eastern states following a new proposal of cost hike, planning ministry officials said.
The project implementing agency, the Roads and Highways Department, wants the government of Bangladesh to bear 67 per cent of additional Tk 2,229.75 crore costs for the Ashuganj-Akhaura 4-lane highway project being executed under the Indian Line of Credit, said the officials.
The remaining 33 per cent of the extra cost will be borne by the government of India, which pinned hope on the 50-kilometres road for streamlining connectivity between its mainland to eastern state of Tripura and other areas with no direct sea connection.
The planning ministry officials said that the original project financing layout would see a drastic changes if the new proposal by RHD was endorsed by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in a meeting on Tuesday.
With an approval from ECNEC, the financial involvement of Dhaka with the project will go up to 49 per cent from the previous 36 per cent, said the planning ministry officials.
RHD chief engineer Md Abdus Sabur told New Age that the country’s financial involvement would go up because of the acquisition of extra land and payment of taxes.
He noted that they needed the acquisition of extra land after the width of the road had been decided to increase to 5.3 metres from the previous 3.0 metres.
The supplementary duty and the Value Added Tax have been included in the proposed revision, he said.
In 2017, RHD started implementing the project at an estimated cost of Tk 3,567.85 crore with New Delhi providing loans of Tk 2,255.76 crore and Tk 1,312 crore by Dhaka.
After the proposed revision, the new project cost will increase to Tk 5,791.60 crore with Delhi providing an overall Tk 2,982 and Dhaka Tk 2,808 crore.
The RHD proposal has also sought to extend the tenure of the project until June 2025 from an extended tenure of June 2022, said planning ministry member Md Mamun-Al-Rashid.
The planning ministry officials said complex rules and regulations under the Indian LoC delayed the floating of the first tender, limited for Indian contractors, by nearly two years.
The Covid pandemic further slowed down the project, they said, adding that less than 40 per cent of the projects had been executed until 2021.
Former project director Arun Alo Chakma said since the project implementation under Indian LoC was new in the country a substantial portion of time was wasted on the documentation process.
The documentation is also verified by the EXIM Bank of India, he said.
Former caretaker government adviser Mirza Azizul Islam said the government should be more careful while negotiating foreign loans.
The mechanism for overcoming lengthy approval procedures should be there to avert delay that escalates project cost as well as debt payment liability, he noted.
The progress of not only the Ashuganj-Akhaura 4-lane highway project but many other projects being implemented under the LoCs have been unsatisfactory due to delay, said planning ministry officials.
Loans worth $865 million have been disbursed until October 2021 under the four LoCs worth over 7.8 billion and linked with 43 projects.
The 19th Bangladesh-India LoC review meeting was held in Dhaka on October 27-28 to review the progress of the projects.
Officials of both countries have expressed optimism that the utilisation rate of LoCs is set to increase significantly soon.
Bangladesh asked to bear half the cost of India-funded road project
The Bangladesh government will have to bear almost half of the expenses of an Indian-funded road project in Brahmanbari for improving connectivity with the landlocked...
www.newagebd.net