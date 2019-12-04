SpaceMan18
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 10, 2020
- 2,208
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh arrests social media star over dance video at mosque
Social media star Yasin shot the clip with a woman outside a mosque and uploaded it on the Likee video sharing site, triggering anger in the Muslim-majority country.
www.scmp.com
Bangladesh arrests Likee social media star for shooting dance video with woman at mosque
- Yasin, 20, shot the clip of him dancing with a woman on the stairs of the Daudkandi Model Mosque and uploaded it on the Likee video sharing site
- It got more than 940,000 followers but his account has since been suspended and he was arrested for ‘hurting people’s religious sentiments’
Post
Police in Bangladesh arrest Yasin, a social media star, for shooting a dance video with a girl at a mosque, triggering outrage in the country. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
police have arrested a social media star for shooting a dance video with a woman at a mosque, officials said on Monday.
The clip triggered online anger in the Muslim-majority nation, police said, and 20-year-old Yasin was arrested at his home in Daudkandi, some 60km (40 miles) from Dhaka.
Police said they are also hunting the woman in the video.
Yasin shot the clip last month and uploaded it to his account on the Likee video sharing site. He was seen in the video dancing with a woman on the stairs of the Daudkandi Model Mosque, one of 50 Muslim places of worship built recently by the government.
Bangladeshi police arrest TikTok sex trafficking suspects
5 Jun 2021
His account has since been suspended but police said Yasin’s dance videos had drawn more than 940,000 followers.
“He was arrested under the digital security law for hurting people’s religious sentiments,” said Aminul Islam, the town’s police chief, adding that the dancing had “desecrated the mosque”.
Police in Bangladesh, which is officially secular, have arrested scores of people for hurting religious sentiment, including many Hindus and followers of other minority faiths accused of defaming the Koran or posting comments that could hurt religious feelings.
Bangladesh arrests Islamist leader after violent protests over Modi visit
18 Apr 2021
In September, a Hindu man was jailed for seven years for insulting the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.
EVERY SATURDAY
SCMP Global Impact Newsletter
By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don't want these, tick here
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Others accused of blasphemy in Bangladesh, including several secular bloggers, have been jailed or faced attacks by radical Islamists in recent years.