Bangladesh Army

COBRA

Manufactured by: OTOKAR Otobus Karoseri Sanayi A.S.Type: Armoured VehiclesName: Wheeled armoured personnel carrierThe "Cobra" Light Armored Personnel Carrier was developed by Turkey company "Otokar". This company has a great experience designing and producing light armored vehicles based on British "Land Rover" off road vehicles.Armored Personnel Carrier has frontally arranged engine-transmission compartment. Driving and landing compartments are arranged behind it. In the driving compartment there are seats intended for the vehicle's commander and the driver. It's compact profile allows to transport vehicle by aircraft, helicopter, truck and by rail for rapid deployment.Vehicle has a full-closed hull welded from steel armor plates, placed under great inclination level. Armor protects crew and personnel from 7.62-mm bullets and small caliber artillery projectiles and mines. There is ability to use additional armor plates if required, protecting from armor-piercing bullets. Driving compartment has bullet-proof windscreens providing good visibility. The windscreen is fitted with an electrical de-icing system. The hull also has all round vision blocks over the firing hatches.Main armament consists from 12.7-mm anti-aircraft machine gun placed over the commander's seat, on the roof. Machine gun can be distantly fired from the inside of the Armored Personnel Carrier. It has 7x magnification sight used for aiming. It can be replaced with the night vision device."Cobra's" firepower is greatly increased by ability to fire personnel from the inside of the hull threw the separate hatches. Landing compartment is intended to carry 9 infantrymen with their full ammunition load. Troops get into and leave carrier threw the two doors from the each side of the board and one more in the rear armor plate. Also there is a hatch placed over the landing compartment.Personnel Carrier's engine and suspension were developed and tested in the USA. It is fitted with V-type 8-cylinder 190 h.p. turbo diesel engine. "Cobra's" power to weight ratio is greater than 30 horsepower per tone. Transmission is automatic fitted with 4 gear gearbox.Chassis is built on 4 x 4 wheel formula with frontal directing wheels. All wheels have independent suspension. Wheels are fitted with the low pressure tyres. Break system use disc brake mechanisms."Cobra" has high speed characteristics cross-country performance both. Optionally mounted amphibious kit consisting of double hydraulic thrusters with joystick control and closing louvres allows vehicle to enter water without preparation.Personnel Carrier with a standard complement has air conditioner. Nuclear Biological Chemical protection system, centralized tyres pressure system, self recovery winch, smoke grenade launchers, periscope observation devices and various radio equipment devices can be mounted depending on customers requirement.The "Cobra" armored personnel carrier made by "Otokar" company is a base chassis for a number of various armored vehicles:Armored Ambulance VehicleArmored Command VehicleArmored Reconnaissance Carrier fitted with observation devices and a laser rangefinderPolice carSelf-propelled Anti-tank VehicleSelf-propelled 81-mm MortarArmored Personnel Carrier fitted with distantly controlled 25-mm gunGround Surveillance Radar VehicleFEATURESSTANDARD FEATURESBlackout lightsIntervehicle starter socketMain switchRifle clipsAll round vision blocksSafety belts for crewLashing and tie-down provisionsOn-board toolingThermal Insulation kitAir intake fanCentral Tyre Inflation SystemRadio preparationAir Conditioning SystemRoof hatchOPTIONAL FEATURESElectrical self recovery winchAmphibious kitNBC protection kitIR driving lampsSmoke grenade launchersNVG compatible glazingGun portsWindscreen die-ice systemFire suppression systemNight vision periscopes (for driver and commander)Stretcher provisionDaytime periscopes (for driver and commander)Intercom systemPioneer kitSearch lightAdd-on Armour kitSpecificationsProperty ValueNumber of drive wheels 4Number of wheels 4Crew 9Weight for transportation (kg) 5250Weight (kg) 6500Engine power output (h.p.) 190Rated speed (r.p.m.) 3400Max. road speed (km/h) 115Gradient (ະGround clearance (mm) 266Max. road range (km) 500Length (mm) 5500Width (mm) 2220Height (mm) 2100Wheelbase (mm) 3300Turning circle radius (mm) 7700Max. swim speed (km/h) 8Has folowing part:Part Amount4L80E (Transmission) 1V-8 (Diesel engine) 1COBRA Quantities:Country QuantityLast Contracts:Qnt. Customer Value Add Date(Close Date) Unit Cost193 $52.800.000 Nov 2006(Nov 2007) $273,575590 $88.000.000 Jul 2005(Dec 2006) $149,15310 $2.500.000 Jul 2005(Dec 2005) $250,000Average Unit Cost: $180,706