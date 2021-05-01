Bangladesh Army took delivery of Turkish KAPLAN

mb444 said: Not enough.... we need to be able to take out culcutta port thereby forcing overland supply.





That will require 500-700km range i think. As long as we develop it indeginiously i hardly doubt anyone would care. Click to expand...

Kolkata port is less than 100km from BD border. It is just across the border and both BD and W Bengal are small in size.These systems can be hidden well inside BD and still blast the port in India.India will moan and crow to the USA and Europe about "security threat" from BD's missile capabilities and BD will have to choose its economic growth or missile programme.We saw recently just how influential the Indians are with both the UK and USA. Even now Indians can travel freely into USA as Biden will only close the border to Indians on May 5th.300km range Turkish MLRS system is sufficient for now. BD can worry about building its missile capabilities in later decades when it's economy is stronger and the world has become truly multipolar.