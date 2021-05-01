Bangladesh Army took delivery of Turkish KAPLAN

Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System to Bangladesh Armed Forces.
Bangladesh Armed Forces procured the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System developed by Roketsan with national facilities, and it was announced by the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh in the past months. General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh; Roketsan announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile would be delivered to the Bangladesh Army until June 2021 .
According to the information obtained; Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System to the Bangladesh Armed Forces before the date that Bangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. After completing their training from Turkey, more than 40 Bangladesh Army personnel who returned to their countries started their duties as the personnel of the delivered TRG-300 KAPLAN Regiment.
The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile was developed by Roketsan with the experience gained from the TR-300 KASIRGA Artillery Rocket. The KAPLAN Missile, which is actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces in the cross-border operations against Iraq and Syria, stands out as a reliable system with the feature of being proven in the battlefield, which is called 'Combat Proven' in military literature.
The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile, with a maximum range of 120 kilometers, has the ability to create a strong impact on land targets with its low circular deviation (CEP) value. In addition, the KAPLAN Missile has been made resistant to electronic warfare activities.
The KAPLAN Missile, which was previously preferred by the Azerbaijan Army, stands out with its export performance.
KAPLAN Missile Technical Specifications
|Block I Missile
|Block II Missile
|Diameter
|300 mm
|300 mm
|Weight
|585 kg
|670 kg
|Range
|30 - 120 km
|20 - 90
|Guidance
|Global Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning System
|Global Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning System
|Control
|Electromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic Control
|Electromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic Control
|Fuel Type
|Composite Solid
|Composite Solid
|Warhead Type
|Destroyed + Steel Ball
|Destroyed + Steel Ball
|Warhead Weight
|105 kg
|190 kg
|Fuze Type
|Impact and Approach
|Impact and Approach
|Accuracy (CEP)
|≤ 10 m
|≤ 10 m
Target Types
- High Accuracy Detected Targets
- Artillery and Air Defense Systems
- Radar Positions
- Gathering Areas
- Logistics Facilities
- Command, Control and Communication Systems
- Other High Priority Targets
