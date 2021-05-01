What's new

Bangladesh Army took delivery of Turkish KAPLAN

The Ronin

The Ronin

https://www.facebook.com/DefsecaBD/posts/315353760024134

Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System to Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Bangladesh Armed Forces procured the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System developed by Roketsan with national facilities, and it was announced by the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh in the past months. General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh; Roketsan announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile would be delivered to the Bangladesh Army until June 2021 .

According to the information obtained; Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System to the Bangladesh Armed Forces before the date that Bangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. After completing their training from Turkey, more than 40 Bangladesh Army personnel who returned to their countries started their duties as the personnel of the delivered TRG-300 KAPLAN Regiment.

TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile

The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile was developed by Roketsan with the experience gained from the TR-300 KASIRGA Artillery Rocket. The KAPLAN Missile, which is actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces in the cross-border operations against Iraq and Syria, stands out as a reliable system with the feature of being proven in the battlefield, which is called 'Combat Proven' in military literature.

The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile, with a maximum range of 120 kilometers, has the ability to create a strong impact on land targets with its low circular deviation (CEP) value. In addition, the KAPLAN Missile has been made resistant to electronic warfare activities.

The KAPLAN Missile, which was previously preferred by the Azerbaijan Army, stands out with its export performance.

KAPLAN Missile Technical Specifications
Technicial Specifications
Block I MissileBlock II Missile
Diameter300 mm300 mm
Weight585 kg670 kg
Range30 - 120 km20 - 90
GuidanceGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning SystemGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning System
ControlElectromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic ControlElectromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic Control
Fuel TypeComposite SolidComposite Solid
Warhead TypeDestroyed + Steel BallDestroyed + Steel Ball
Warhead Weight105 kg190 kg
Fuze TypeImpact and ApproachImpact and Approach
Accuracy (CEP)≤ 10 m≤ 10 m

Target Types
  • High Accuracy Detected Targets
  • Artillery and Air Defense Systems
  • Radar Positions
  • Gathering Areas
  • Logistics Facilities
  • Command, Control and Communication Systems
  • Other High Priority Targets
www.savunmasanayist.com

Roketsan’dan Banladeş’e TRG-300 KAPLAN Füzesi teslimatı

Roketsan, Bangladeş Ordusuna TRG-300 KAPLAN Çok Namlulu Satıhtan Satha Füze Sistemi teslimatı gerçekleştirdi. KAPLAN Füzesi Bangladeş Ordusu envanterine alındı.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
Pakistan Ka Beta

https://www.facebook.com/DefsecaBD/posts/315353760024134

Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System to Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Bangladesh Armed Forces procured the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System developed by Roketsan with national facilities, and it was announced by the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh in the past months. General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh; Roketsan announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile would be delivered to the Bangladesh Army until June 2021 .

According to the information obtained; Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System to the Bangladesh Armed Forces before the date that Bangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. After completing their training from Turkey, more than 40 Bangladesh Army personnel who returned to their countries started their duties as the personnel of the delivered TRG-300 KAPLAN Regiment.

TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile

The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile was developed by Roketsan with the experience gained from the TR-300 KASIRGA Artillery Rocket. The KAPLAN Missile, which is actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces in the cross-border operations against Iraq and Syria, stands out as a reliable system with the feature of being proven in the battlefield, which is called 'Combat Proven' in military literature.

The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile, with a maximum range of 120 kilometers, has the ability to create a strong impact on land targets with its low circular deviation (CEP) value. In addition, the KAPLAN Missile has been made resistant to electronic warfare activities.

The KAPLAN Missile, which was previously preferred by the Azerbaijan Army, stands out with its export performance.

KAPLAN Missile Technical Specifications
Technicial Specifications
Block I MissileBlock II Missile
Diameter300 mm300 mm
Weight585 kg670 kg
Range30 - 120 km20 - 90
GuidanceGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning SystemGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning System
ControlElectromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic ControlElectromechanical Drive System Aerodynamic Control
Fuel TypeComposite SolidComposite Solid
Warhead TypeDestroyed + Steel BallDestroyed + Steel Ball
Warhead Weight105 kg190 kg
Fuze TypeImpact and ApproachImpact and Approach
Accuracy (CEP)≤ 10 m≤ 10 m

Target Types
  • High Accuracy Detected Targets
  • Artillery and Air Defense Systems
  • Radar Positions
  • Gathering Areas
  • Logistics Facilities
  • Command, Control and Communication Systems
  • Other High Priority Targets
www.savunmasanayist.com

Roketsan’dan Banladeş’e TRG-300 KAPLAN Füzesi teslimatı

Roketsan, Bangladeş Ordusuna TRG-300 KAPLAN Çok Namlulu Satıhtan Satha Füze Sistemi teslimatı gerçekleştirdi. KAPLAN Füzesi Bangladeş Ordusu envanterine alındı.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
Congrats from Pakistan .

Bangladesh must invest in Paramilitary , Army , Air Force , Navy for Mayanmar , RSS , BJP inspired govt which ultimate goal is Akhand Bharat ( Pakistan , Bangladesh , Srilanka , Nepal e.t.c ) , US - China rivalry .

Pakistan has no issue with Bangladesh ( no land , sea / maritime dispute ) as this years marks 50 years of Bangladesh . Best of luck from Pakistan .
 
mb444

These needs to be pointing directly at the IAF bases near us. Good first start and represents the first offensive capacity that BA has ever acquired in its history.

BD needs to progressively build a Missile force that is capable of hitting all the IAF bases near us and take out culcutta port at the very least. We can not buy such capacity, we actually have to build them ourselves.
 
Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System to Bangladesh Armed Forces.

Bangladesh Armed Forces procured the TRG-300 KAPLAN Multi-Barrel Surface-to-Surface Missile System developed by Roketsan with national facilities, and it was announced by the Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh in the past months. General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh; Roketsan announced that the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile would be delivered to the Bangladesh Army until June 2021 .




According to the information obtained; Roketsan delivered the TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile System to the Bangladesh Armed Forces before the date that Bangladesh Chief of General Staff Gen. After completing their training from Turkey, more than 40 Bangladesh Army personnel who returned to their countries started their duties as the personnel of the delivered TRG-300 KAPLAN Regiment.

TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile
The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile was developed by Roketsan with the experience gained from the TR-300 KASIRGA Artillery Rocket. The KAPLAN Missile, which is actively used by the Turkish Armed Forces in the cross-border operations against Iraq and Syria, stands out as a reliable system with the feature of being proven in the battlefield, which is called 'Combat Proven' in military literature.




The TRG-300 KAPLAN Missile, with a maximum range of 120 kilometers, has the ability to create a strong effect on land targets with its low circular deviation (CEP). In addition, the KAPLAN Missile has been made resistant to electronic warfare activities.

The KAPLAN Missile, which was previously preferred by the Azerbaijan Army, stands out with its export performance.

KAPLAN Missile Technical Specifications
Technicial Specifications
Block I MissileBlock II Missile
Diameter300 mm300 mm
Weight585 kg670 kg
Range30 - 120 km20 - 90
GuidanceGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning SystemGlobal Positioning System + Inertial Navigation System Supported by Global Satellite Positioning System
ControlAerodynamic Control with Electromechanical Drive SystemAerodynamic Control with Electromechanical Drive System
Fuel TypeComposite SolidComposite Solid
Warhead TypeDestroyed + Steel BallDestroyed + Steel Ball
Warhead Weight105 kg190 kg
Fuze TypeImpact and ApproachImpact and Approach
Accuracy (CEP)≤ 10 m≤ 10 m


Target Types
  • High Accuracy Detected Targets
  • Artillery and Air Defense Systems
  • Radar Positions
  • Gathering Areas
  • Logistics Facilities
  • Command, Control and Communication Systems
  • Other High Priority Targets
www.savunmasanayist.com

Roketsan’dan Banladeş’e TRG-300 KAPLAN Füzesi teslimatı

Roketsan, Bangladeş Ordusuna TRG-300 KAPLAN Çok Namlulu Satıhtan Satha Füze Sistemi teslimatı gerçekleştirdi. KAPLAN Füzesi Bangladeş Ordusu envanterine alındı.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
Jobless Jack

These needs to be pointing directly at the IAF bases near us. Good first start and represents the first offensive capacity that BA has ever acquired in its history.

BD needs to progressively build a Missile force that is capable of hitting all the IAF bases near us and take out culcutta port at the very least. We can not buy such capacity, we actually have to build them ourselves.
First step is to buy them, then produce them insufficient numbers to overwhelm any defense inhouse by TOT. Increase range in secret to 1000 km.

Hopefully BA and BN will is doing an excellent job.

BAF.. Never mind.
 
First step is to buy them, then produce them insufficient numbers to overwhelm any defense inhouse by TOT. Increase range in secret to 1000 km.

Hopefully BA and BN will is doing an excellent job.

BAF.. Never mind.
Turks have another version with 300km range.... BD is guaranteed to obtain that....

But long range missiles we will have to work it out ourselves.
 
UKBengali

Turks have another version with 300km range.... BD is guaranteed to obtain that....

But long range missiles we will have to work it out ourselves.
300km is sufficient to hit all required targets in Eastern India.

Long-range missiles BD will have to develop itself over many decades. Right now it is susceptible to Western pressure and so will have to bide its time.
 
300km is sufficient to hit all required targets in Eastern India.

Long-range missiles BD will have to develop itself over many decades. Right now it is susceptible to Western pressure and so will have to bide its time.
Not enough.... we need to be able to take out culcutta port thereby forcing overland supply.


That will require 500-700km range i think. As long as we develop it indeginiously i hardly doubt anyone would care.
 
Not enough.... we need to be able to take out culcutta port thereby forcing overland supply.


That will require 500-700km range i think. As long as we develop it indeginiously i hardly doubt anyone would care.
Kolkata port is less than 100km from BD border. It is just across the border and both BD and W Bengal are small in size.

These systems can be hidden well inside BD and still blast the port in India.

India will moan and crow to the USA and Europe about "security threat" from BD's missile capabilities and BD will have to choose its economic growth or missile programme.

We saw recently just how influential the Indians are with both the UK and USA. Even now Indians can travel freely into USA as Biden will only close the border to Indians on May 5th.

300km range Turkish MLRS system is sufficient for now. BD can worry about building its missile capabilities in later decades when it's economy is stronger and the world has become truly multipolar.
 
Destranator

Not enough.... we need to be able to take out culcutta port thereby forcing overland supply.


That will require 500-700km range i think. As long as we develop it indeginiously i hardly doubt anyone would care.
Another reason why a revamp of BAF is very urgent as they must manage a future missile command.
The command would work towards extending the ranges of <300 km missile technologies obtained from overseas.
At a bare minimum, we need to possess the ability to hit New Delhi as this would make self serving Indian leaders feel the heat at a personal level and take any plan to attack Bangladesh completely out of any equations.
 
Homo Sapiens

BD needs to progressively build a Missile force that is capable of hitting all the IAF bases near us and take out culcutta port at the very least. We can not buy such capacity, we actually have to build them ourselves.
Indian Hindiwala/Hinduwala govt. in Delhi do not care whether Calcutta live or die in a war, so retaliating at Calcutta port will not produce any detterance. We ultimately have to develop weapons which can hit in their nerve center. Delhi and Mumbai are such places. These TRG-300 missiles will give most return if we deploy them opposite to the Siliguri corridor to create havoc and panic. But we need many regiments of these beasts. I hope this is just the beginning of a sizable Artillery rocket arsenal in our army.
 
