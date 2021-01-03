What's new

Bangladesh army to take part in Republic Day parade

Foreign soldiers took part in the parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army contingent of 130 soldiers marched down Rajpath. The then French President, Francois Hollande, witnessed the parade as the chief guest that year.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 04:18 IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The parade this year will be shorter involve fewer participants and only a fourth of the usual number of spectators will be allowed at Rajpath with the ceremonial event being curtailed because of the Covid19 pandemic


The parade this year will be shorter, involve fewer participants and only a fourth of the usual number of spectators will be allowed at Rajpath, with the ceremonial event being curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT photo/ Representation)

A marching contingent of the Bangladesh army will take part in the Republic Day parade this year -- the second time foreign soldiers will be marching down Rajpath as part of India’s biggest ceremonial event, officials familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi contingent has been invited to take part in the parade at a time the two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of the birth of Bangladesh. The marching contingent will comprise 96 soldiers, and will carry their BD-08 rifles -- a licence-produced variant of the Chinese Type 81 7.62mm assault weapon.

The Bangladesh Ordnance Factories produce more than 10,000 such assault rifles every year.

Foreign soldiers took part in the parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army contingent of 130 soldiers marched down Rajpath. The then French President, Francois Hollande, witnessed the parade as the chief guest that year.

The parade this year will be shorter, involve fewer participants and only a fourth of the usual number of spectators, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Hindustan Times on December 30.

Not more than 25,000 spectators will be allowed at Rajpath this year, compared to over 100,000 people who usually turn up for the parade. Children below the age of 15 will not be permitted at the parade.

The marching contingents will be seen in a rectangular formation this year, instead of the traditional square formation as fewer participants are being allowed in the squads. The squads will only have 96 participants, as compared to 144 in the ordinary course. The shortened route of the parade will see it end at the National Stadium instead of Red Fort, the officials said.

Last year’s Independence Day celebrations were also muted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and measures imposed to check the spread of the disease, with fewer VIPs attending the annual August 15 event at Delhi’s Red Fort while schoolchildren skipped it altogether.

They should've politely said, "Thanks but No Thanks".

What other cow-towing spectacle can our army show Indians ? :disagree:

They should carry a nice banner in large letters, "Termite (Ghoospetiya) Army".
A tight slap on one side of our faces were a better choice....
 
Bangladesh armed forces to join India's Republic Day parade
Tribune Desk
  • Published at 07:09 pm January 12th, 2021
Bangladeshi soldiers board an Indian Air Force C-17 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

Bangladeshi soldiers board an Indian Air Force C-17 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday to depart for Delhi to participate in India’s Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26 ISPR

A team consisting of the three armed forces leave for Delhi on Tuesday to join the parade

The Bangladesh armed forces will participate in India’s Republic Day parade this year scheduled to be held on January 26.

A 122-member contingent of the army, navy, and air force left for Delhi from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday via an Indian Air Force C-17 plane, according to a press release issued by the ISPR.


This coincides with the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“This is only the third time in 70 odd years of our Republic that we have a foreign military contingent participate in our parade...so glad that we could get this done in the 50th anniversary of Liberation,” Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

“The contingent is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday and will depart on January 30. Upon arrival, the contingent will be quarantined till January 19,” sources told The Hindu.

The contingent, led by Col Md Mohtashim Hyder Chowdhury, includes a marching contingent and a military band.

Indian Air Force (IAF) planes will ferry the contingent to and from Bangladesh. The contingent will be carrying their own ceremonial rifles and the personnel will be in their combat dress during the march past, a second source said.

The contingent will also be visiting places of historical significance in Agra and Ajmer on January 28 and 29 before their departure.

It has been learnt that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has requested the Bangladesh side to include personnel from the army units which took part in the Liberation War, in the visiting contingent. India and Bangladesh have planned a series of events throughout the year to mark the 50th anniversary and Mujib Borsho.

In 2016, the French Army became the first foreign contingent to take part in the Republic Day parade on Rajpath. In 2017, UAE was the second nation to take part on the parade on Rajpath with 149 members.

Bangladesh armed forces to join India's Republic Day parade

A team consisting of the three armed forces leave for Delhi on Tuesday to join the parade
Abay jahaz to apna lai jatai :disagree:
 
I still feel like puking. Never thought I'd see the day....:bad:

I draw the line if they ask our troops to show Bollywood dance moves. No dances.

I bet the return of the troops will be by slow Indian mail train, given the sanghi kanjoosi...

Jokes aside, we can all see for what it is, rebuffing Chinese alignments for Bangladesh.

Romantic Overtures like courtship....flowers, candy.

Throwing in useless things that look good but don't cost too much money.
 
Modi the Peacock
 
