Bangladesh Army receives 31 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles from USA | Defense News July 2021 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2021 | Archive News year According to a tweet from Defense Technology of Bangladesh dated 6 June 2021, the Bangladesh Army contingent operating in the framework of the UN peacekeeping mission headquartered in Gao, Mali, received 31 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles from USA last May.

According to a tweet from Defense Technology of Bangladesh dated 6 June 2021, the Bangladesh Army contingent operating in the framework of the UN peacekeeping mission headquartered in Gao, Mali, received 31 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles from the USA last May. The Bangladeshi Army already received 50 MRAP vehicles in 2019 to support its peacekeepers in Mali. The remaining 19 MRAPs and support equipment will depart in July 2021 for Gao as well.The International M1224 MaxxPro MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle is an armored fighting vehicle designed by American company Navistar International's subsidiary Navistar Defense along with the Israeli Plasan Sasa, who designed and manufactures the vehicle's armor. The vehicle was designed to take part in the US Military's Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle program, led by the US Marine Corps, as well as a similar US Army-led Medium Mine Protected Vehicle program.MRAPs are categorized as category 1 or category 2, depending on usage and passenger compartment space, and Navistar produces the MaxxPro in both sizes, although the vast majority of those sold have been category 1 MRAPs. The MaxxPro Plus model comes with dual rear wheels for increased load carrying capacity, such as an ambulance or EFP protected variant. The latest model produced is the MaxxPro Dash, which is a smaller and lighter category 1 model. Both the Plus and Dash models use the MaxxForce 10 engine with 375 hp, in place of the DT 530 with 330 hp, used in the original base model produced.