Bangladesh Army named 3rd most powerful in South Asia, 45th in the world



Published at 11:25 pm September 30th, 2019

File photo of Bangladesh Army Cadets marching at a program Syed Zakir Hossain/Dhaka TribuneBangladesh advanced 11 notches on the latest indexThe Global Firepower's 2019 Military Strength Ranking has named Bangladesh as the third most powerful military power in South Asia, after India, and Pakistan.The country ranked 45th out of 137 countries reviewed for the ranking. It was ranked 56th in the previous index.Among South Asian nations, Indian military has been ranked strongest, while Pakistan has been ranked the second most powerful military.India has been ranked at 4th position, Pakistan at 15th, Afghanistan at 74th, Sri Lanka at 90th, Nepal at 120th, and Bhutan has been ranked at 137th- least strong country in the world, as per the index.Maldives was not included in the index.Bangladesh: Military strength at a glanceThe index ranked each countries potential war making capability in land, sea, and air fought with conventional weapons.There are a total of 160,000 military personnel in Bangladesh.In individual rankings, Bangladesh secured 53rd position in total aircraft strength, and 54th in total helicopter strength.In the land strength, the country has 340 combat tanks, 521 armored fighting vehicles, 18 self propelled artillery, 340 towed artillery, and 36 rocket projectors.There are a total of 89 naval assets in Bangladesh, including six frigates and corvettes each, two submarines, 26 patrol vessels, and four mine warfare.US army most powerful in the worldThe United States has topped the list, followed by Russia, and China.The other four countries among top eight nations are- India, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.