Bangladesh Army is Re-evaluating MALE UCAV

DalalErMaNodi

May 12, 2020
Wing Loong - IIs are already in the bag and now it seems they will acquire more, Bayraktar TB2 could be the front runner, who knows, anyhow good to know they're pursuing all avenues.



Destranator

Jul 20, 2018
@idune BAL sets up hasty UAV tender to cover up for their reluctance to adopt offensive weapons in order to keep BD subservient to India.
Awami Cheerleaders above happily spewing regime propaganda to aid the cover up op.
 
The Ronin

The Ronin

Mar 24, 2017
Bayraktar TB2 could be the front runner
Bayraktar TB2 isn't even qualified to participate. 😂 TAI Anka with SAR has chance. This is almost like BAF's MALE UCAV tender.

1602680262350.png


@idune cry about UAV now ?
I don't know why this beautiful lady suddenly squeezing her big boobs for UAV and offensive equipment when she said these things below three years ago:-

"More important question that I had asked - what is the use of these UAV, when

1) Defense forces are are kept in awami league lock box and other countries freely direct aggression against Bangladesh????
2) Top brass of defense forces are mercenaries and in pocket of foreign power, what is the usefulness of UAV and defense force and equipment for that matter???"

Bangladesh releases RFP for MALE UAV

https://quwa.org/2017/12/18/bangladesh-releases-rfp-for-male-uav/ An Iraqi CH-4 UAV armed with AR-1 air-to-ground missiles. Photo credit: Iraqi Ministry of Defence Daily News Dec 18, 2017 Bilal Khan - Bangladesh releases RFP for MALE UAV ShareTweet The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has...
If armed forces buy UAV then they are Indian stooge, even if they don't they are still Indian stooge!! :undecided:
 
