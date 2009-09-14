Bangladesh Army is Re-evaluating MALE UCAV

DalalErMaNodi said: Bayraktar TB2 could be the front runner Click to expand...

Bangladesh releases RFP for MALE UAV https://quwa.org/2017/12/18/bangladesh-releases-rfp-for-male-uav/ An Iraqi CH-4 UAV armed with AR-1 air-to-ground missiles. Photo credit: Iraqi Ministry of Defence Daily News Dec 18, 2017 Bilal Khan - Bangladesh releases RFP for MALE UAV ShareTweet The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) has...

Bayraktar TB2 isn't even qualified to participate.TAI Anka with SAR has chance. This is almost like BAF's MALE UCAV tender.