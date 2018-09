Bangladesh Army gets its first female Major General

Bangla Tribune ReportPublished : 16:07, Sep 30, 2018 | Updated : 17:35, Sep 30, 2018Bangladesh Army has got its first female two-star general.On Sunday, Army Medical Corp Professor Susane Giti was adorned with the rank of a major general at the army chief General Aziz Ahmed and Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Shamsul Haque at the Army Headquarters.With her newest rank, Major General Giti, a Haematology specialist, has taken over the command of Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) as its commandant.In a statement, the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described her promotion as a new era in Bangladesh Army.A Rajshahi Medical College graduate, Giti joined the Army Medical Corp as a captain in 1986.In 1996, she became the first woman to receive an FCPS in Haematology, said the ISPR.Giti, who now heads the Pathology department at the Armed Forces Medical College, has also served in various UN Peacekeeping Missions, it said.Her husband Asadullah Md Hossain Saad was also an army doctor, who retired as a brigadier general.Her appointment is a step further in the prime minister’s attempt to attain gender equality, read the statement.